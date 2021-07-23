Ask A Gear Guru: What Are The Best Sports Bras Right Now?

As female runners, we’ve known for a long while that strapping in breasts can be tricky business. We’re lucky to live in a time of renaissance for sports bra design, where brands like Reebok, Lululemon, and Nike are developing new adaptive fabrics that respond to force and movement. We definitely have it better than the days where the best sports bras were simply two jock-straps sewn together, as the first jog-bra in 1977 was, but even with all the advances, styles, shapes, and sizes, it’s estimated that 70 to 100 percent of women are wearing the wrong size bra. And sports science research being performed all over continue to reveal that different sized breasts are going to require different features.

To help you navigate it all, we’ve compiled the best sports bras on the market for all-sized breasts. Here are our top 20 favorite run-approved styles.

Oiselle Pockito Sports Bra | $58

Wait, a super stylish, supportive, AND functional sports bra? With a large center pocket smack in front and two side mesh options under the arms, you’ll want all your sports bras to have such hidden gems of storage. Think: one of the best sports bras for the packrat.

Champion Racerback Compression Bra | $30

The classic shape with a trendy tie-dye twist. Moderate sleek support with a super-soft band is soft (read: it won’t cause digging or irritation to the skin).

Alright, we’re not done just yet with the clever storage. Another great option for those runners who refuse to go without their phone but never have a clever place to put it, this bra has a pocket on the back just for your device. Provides moderate support for runners with A/B or B/C cups with a higher neckline and thicker straps for comfort.

Kari Traa Ness Sports Bra | $40

A seamless, longer line bra means a smooth and chafe-free feel no matter how many miles you rack up. This is one of the best sports bras with minimal construction and mapped-out ventilation that keeps you cool while supporting you and your natural shape.

Nike Fe/Nom Flyknit | $80

Nike used their Flyknit technology to combine encapsulation and compression for a high-support bra sans bulk, stitching, and bonding; it’s actually 30 percent lighter than any other bra in Nike’s line.

Puma Forever Luxe Training Sports Bra | $60

Premium fabrics combine with high-tech features to create one of the best pull-over sports bras. The wide ribbed band below the breast offers support and flexibility.

New Balance Power X Bra | $60

Over the head design with a hook and eye closure in the back for a secure fit during max-intensity workouts like running. Soft jersey fabric with NB DRY technology and breathable cups will keep your top half dry. Padded straps are fully adjustable for a customized fit. The soft V-neck line gives it a feminine and flattering look.

Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra | $68

The over the head compression and encapsulation design will support sizes up to an F cup. Seaming and mesh panels are strategically placed for a pleasant feel and superior ventilation. Made for runs and other intense cardio sweat moments.

Under Armour UA Vanish High Bra | $60

The racerback straps attach closer to the center of your back, which won’t bug your shoulders but can still support sizes all the way up to 44 DDD.

All In Motion High Support Zip-front Bra | $24

Nothing like the sweet relief of a zip front closure bra after a super sweat-filled run. Another convenience, the price. All the support and wicking capabilities are wrapped up in a high-impact piece that’s one of the best bras with an affordable price tag.

Lululemon Run Times Bra | $68

Built for women with B through E cups that don’t want underwire, Lycra adds extra stretch and shape retention to the brand’s standard four-way stretch fabric with less pointiness than you’ll find in some encapsulation bras.

Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra | $48

Adjustable, gel-cushioned straps reduce pressure and irritation, minimizing molded cups provide a more natural shape, and strategic ventilation keeps heat from getting trapped in your cleavage.

Handful Y Back Bra | $56

C and D cups note, reviewers share this will hold all of you in, which means no spillage, full support with a sexy look. Smooth, silky fabric and no clasps will prevent rubbing and chafing from occurring.

Brooks Running Dare Zip | $70

Forget sweaty post-run sports bra struggles with this front-zip; with smooth, free-cut edges and minimal seams, chafing will be a thing of the past.

Lululemon Enlite Bra | $98

This bra is pretty revolutionary. Rarely do you get to keep your natural shape and get the support you need for a rigorous run, but you can count on both with this bra. Great for A-E with a bond-ed underwire that won’t dig or ride up. (This is also one of the best sports bras for moms-to-be.)

Reebok Pure Move Bra | $60

A sports bra shouldn’t have a mind of its own, but many, unfortunately, do. The Pure Move reacts to your body with personalized and technical support, no matter if you are sprinting or stretching.

Wacoal Sports Underwire Bra | $68

Ladies who are larger up top run in something that might surprise ladies who are under a C-cup: an underwire bra. This high-impact bra will last for miles. Movement is at a minimum, and the smooth fabric will make it hard for you not to keep it on all day.

Brooks Drive Convertible Sports Bra | $55

A new style from one of the best sports bra makers absorbs shock without a built-in cup. So you get the help with a minimal shape. With adjustable straps that go from scoop to racer, this is certainly worth adding to your rotation.

Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra | $50

Looking to eliminate some bounce while you jog? This bra reduces the discomfort by over 80 percent. Smooth seams and cushion straps on the shoulder and back eliminate chafing and irritation. Cups have individual support for a perfect fit. If you want to match the line of your racerback tank, no problem, this quickly converts with an easy-to-use J-hook.

Cadenshae Fit2feed Maternity Bra | $55

New mothers will quickly find that their breasts might need different support post-baby. This is one of the best bras with a discrete way to feed your baby, and it’s comfortable and can withstand intense runs.

From Women’s Running