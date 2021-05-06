Reviewed: Zoot Sports Ultra Tri Bag

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

RELATED: The Best Triathlon Bags of 2021

Pros

Zoot has spent the last couple of years getting back to its triathlon roots and thoughtfully crafting new apparel and gear (read our review of the Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit here) and the payoff for triathletes is huge. This bag was clearly designed by triathletes who know exactly what a multisport athlete needs in a transition bag. The design is beautiful, with a neon grey nylon canvas outside and a fun Kona-inspired neon green interior material. The Big-Island-inspired details sprinkle to the outside, with a fun “Kona Hawaii 1983” patch as a nod to Zoots’ roots. Functionality wise, this bag features the most well-thought-out designation of pockets of any bag we’ve ever tried.

The pockets are big enough to hold specific gear, without being so big that you end up digging for what you’re looking for. We love the dedicated EVA-molded helmet protective compartment, which features an interior mesh expansion pocket to fit long-tail aero helmets. It also has a sturdy removable wet/dirty laundry/wetsuit bag that is actually pretty handy to use on its own.

In addition to all of the thoughtful storage details, it was super comfortable—even packed full on a fairly long walk up to transition.

The Not-So-Good

The possible downside to this bag has less to do with functionality and more to do with its overall look and materials. While we really liked the overall look of the grey nylon canvas, we found ourselves being nervous that it would get dirty when placed on the ground (which is obviously something you’d be doing in transition). It’s also one of the least subtle-in-design bags to come out in recent memory. The outside of this bag yells to others that you’re a triathlete, and the inside screams it. We like the branding, but if you’re looking for a sleek bag that will keep your identity as a triathlete under the radar then you’ll want to look elsewhere.

While most triathletes love being able to lay a bag flat to get access to all of the gear, in this case, that’s your only option. You can’t reach much while you’re in transit or actually wearing the bag. Like almost every bag we reviewed lately, it is quite big in its fit and might be a bit much for more petite athletes.

Conclusions

It’s clear that Zoot is making good on its promise to return to making gear that triathletes will love. The design and functional details put it at the top of the list for 2021. While $150 isn’t cheap, it’s actually one of the best bangs for your buck you’ll find. There are much more expensive bags that offer much less.