Reviewed: Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0

Normatec has been leading the way for years when it comes to dynamic air compression systems that help athletes recover faster by increasing blood flow, reducing muscle soreness, and decreasing fatigue. The Pulse Pro 2.0 boots come with a compact, lightweight control unit that allows you to choose one of seven intensity levels, as well as pressure, zone settings, and duration of the recovery session.

The Good

When it comes to trying to find the edge on expediting recovery, the Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0 compression boots are a winning choice. They’re easy to pull on, zip up, and sit in for as long as you can manage to sit still (not long for many triathletes). The dynamic air compression mimics the muscle pump of the arms and legs, helping to push fluid and post-workout nasties out of your limbs after you’ve gone hard. Research has shown that using compression systems like these can help relieve muscle aches, pains, and soreness, and kickstart the recovery process by increasing circulation and bringing oxygenated blood to the parts of the body furthest from the heart. While they definitely won’t eliminate fatigue entirely (wouldn’t that be nice?!), they will help you bounce back a little faster, especially if you’re looking to do some big back-to-back days or you’re on a training camp where you’re consistently covering high mileage.

An added bonus of the Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0 system is it’s easy to pack up and travel with, so if you’re headed to a race or training camp it’ll only take you a moment to fold up your boots and pack them into the Normatec carry case (or backpack, if you prefer), and, if you’re flying, they’re approved for carry-on, making life all the more convenient.

The Not-So-Good

At $1,100 a pair, this is not a cheap recovery product and is definitely an investment. Of course, if you’re serious about your training and performance, it’s an investment well worth making (in our opinion). There are also other options on the market now (check out our Speed Hound review here) which are competitively priced and perform just as well.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for shortcuts when it comes to training and recovery, the Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0 compression boots are about as close as you’re going to get. They help kickstart the recovery process for your body, flushing all the nastiness that tough workouts can create, and getting you on your way to fresher legs as soon as possible. Anecdotally speaking, in all of our testing and reviewing, we’ve found that they certainly helped “take the edge” off fatigued legs so that you can hit harder sessions sooner.