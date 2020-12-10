Reviewed: Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 16 oz. Bottle

As a triathlete, you can never have enough bottles—and this one is definitely one you’ll want to add to your repertoire (and makes a great gift, which is why we featured it in our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide). It’s a multi-talented container that can double up as a water bottle or a coffee mug. It keeps liquids hot for 14 hours or icy cool for an impressive 47 hours. It has a leakproof cap with an easy-to-carry swivel loop and features a special internal thread design to help mitigate further against pesky leaks and to help ensure fluids stay at just the right temperature.

I’ve used this for pool swims on warm days and it’s performed superbly, keeping water or electrolytes cool and refreshing—and just to prove its versatility, I’ve also used it as a travel mug for coffee. It doesn’t retain or impart flavors, even if you’re using it for a wide range of drinks, and its slim design fit means it fits in most cup holders with ease. It’s also BPA free and made from 18/8 food grade stainless steel. It’s been bouncing around in my swim kit bag for a good few weeks and seems to hold up well against all the rigors of triathlete’s day-to-day workouts, so it gets my vote for a water bottle you’ll want to use time and again. It comes in nine different colors, ranging from the bright and bold melon punch, buttercup, and juicy pear through to the more understated brushed stainless and shale black. It’s good to know there are also other sizes available, too: 12 oz, 20 oz and 32 oz.

$30, rei.com

