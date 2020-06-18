Reviewed: Dixie Devil Christine One-Piece Aerokit

Dixie Devil Christine One-Piece Aerokit

If you’re looking for a one-piece suit that’ll help make you feel fast and look good, then you’ll love Dixie Devil’s Christine One-Piece Aerokit. It’s comfortable while aero, functional, and also “boho chic.” They say that if you look good, you’ll feel good—and this suit will definitely give you a headstart on some free speed there. There aren’t too many trisuits that boast this many features while also holding true to a feminine look and design, but the folks at Dixie Devil have got this squared away here. The Christine ticks all the boxes from a practical perspective: long aero laser-cut sleeves with internal gripper tape, a neatly hidden zipper, three deep rear pockets, and a fully unzippable, partially detached top that allows for an extremely easy and speedy on/off. It’s this top that actually helps make the suit feel like a two piece, but with the snug fit and feel of a one piece, so you get the best of both worlds on the bike and run. The lightweight, breathable material moves with you (and offers sun protection SPF 50,) and even after longer rides and runs, we never had any issues with chafing or rubbing. When you’re riding, this suit feels compressive, but not uncomfortably so, and the long sleeves and hidden zippers really help put the “aero” into this aerokit. The chamois offers just the right level of comfort while in the saddle, but feels almost invisible once you transition to running. The full-length zip through the top of this suit gives you the freedom to either peel it down part-way or unzip it fully if you’re wearing it/racing in hot and humid conditions. Be aware that sizes run slightly larger, so if you’re looking for a super-aero fit opt for a smaller size than usual.

