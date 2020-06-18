Reviewed: DeSoto “Sneak-A-Poo” Riviera Flisuit

DeSoto “Sneak-A-Poo” Riviera Flisuit

This suit is nowhere near as lightweight as the Dixie Devil and definitely lacks its style and “pizzazz,” but for anyone who’s ever been stuck in a one piece trisuit when nature calls, you’ll be extremely thankful for the aptly-named “Sneak-A-Poo” zipper that runs around the butt (from right hip to left) and affords you the opportunity to take care of business at a moment’s notice. It’s something that female triathletes all over the globe have been calling for for years. And thanks to DeSoto’s “Femme Snakezip” technology, it’s pretty easy to zip back up once you’re out of the bushes/bathroom. The suit has a compressive “next-to-skin” fit, and the paneling helps keep you feeling aero, compact, and snug. This suit certainly feels like it’s been intelligently designed and well made—and we’d expect nothing less from a brand like DeSoto. The Skin Cooler fiber with which the suit is made is particularly cool (pun intended) and is developed to feel and perform like silk, helping to keep you cool in hot weather. When we were reviewing this suit we didn’t have hot or humid weather to really put this to the test, but it’s a definite perk if you’re training or racing in sunny climes. There’s ample pocket space—a deeper one in the rear and two shallower ones on each leg, which can fit a few small gels. The chamois feels a little chunkier than we’d usually opt for in a race suit, so be mindful of this if you prefer a lighter-weight pad. That said, it’s made from moisture-wicking, antibacterial material that has a comfortable-on-skin feel and is quick-drying. It gave us zero problems when riding and running and adds to the highly durable look and feel of this suit. Although the price tag is by no means low, think of it as a good investment as we’re fairly certain this suit could last you for many race seasons to come.

