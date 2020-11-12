Reviewed: Atlas Run Snowshoes

It’s that feeling of having superpowers—that you can run up, down, and even on anything, as long as it is covered with snow. That is the magic of running on superlight snowshoes and one you can have with the Atlas Run snowshoes — a 22-inch-long setup with a decking surface area that meets the United States Snowshoe Association’s race standards while retaining nimble running qualities.

Atlas kindly removed what had once been a necessary frustration of snowshoeing: the challenge of getting into and out of your snowshoes. Now, with the BOA closure system, you can slip your running shoes right into the snowshoes with ease, allowing for dialed-in fit adjustments, while the Speed Helix binding provides ample security, easily wrapping itself around your shoes. Weighing a mere 2.5 pounds, these running snowshoes help you stay afloat in powder, while the aluminum crampon offers plenty of bite into slippery surfaces or hard snow. The patented spring-loaded suspension action snaps the shoe into action after each lively step, spraying snow into the air and at your derriere, so be sure to wear pants or tights that are waterproof or thermal. In addition, the Nytex deck is both cushy and nearly silent for hiking or running, while still giving enough power transfer for efficient use at any speed.

The Atlas Run Snowshoes are part of Atlas’ Speed series, and if you want the lighter, speedier version, the Race model features titanium cleats with direct-mount capabilities. Most dedicated snowshoe racers directly mount their running shoes to their snowshoes, drilling through the shoe sole and attaching them with rivets or flat bolts. This gives the type of control, efficiency, and power transfer akin to the power transfer that clipless pedals offer cyclists over old-school toe clips. If this sounds like you, opt for the $50 upgrade to the lighter, more customizable Race setup.

