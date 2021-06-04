Made in the USA Triathlon Gear, Apparel, Nutrition, and More

When it comes to purchasing new gear, quality and price tend to be the top factors in customer decisions. But for a growing number of athletes in the United States, supporting American businesses has become increasingly important. Some opt for American-made products to support the economy. Others want to avoid products made with unsafe working conditions and/or child labor, and feel better buying from the United States, which is a country with regulated wages. Environmental impact is also a consideration: shorter distances traveled mean reduced fuel (and accompanying emissions) to move the item from factory to consumer.

In response to customer demand, more and more American companies are moving their manufacturing processes closer to home. The list of tri gear Made in the USA is rapidly growing—next time you’re looking to upgrade your gear, consider a few of these swim-bike-run brands from the red-white-blue.

Clothing

Aero Tech Design Cyclewear

All cycling kit offerings, including custom kits for teams, are designed, printed, and assembled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Epix Gear

This custom apparel company designs and produces made-to-order swimsuits, tri kits, and running singlets out of its Tempe, Arizona facility.

rabbit

The self-described “California-style” running brand is more than just a name—all products are designed and manufactured at the company’s HQ in Los Angeles.

Wattie Ink

The distinctive edgy look of this tri-kit company, favored by pros like Heather Jackson, is designed and assembled in Vista, California.

Footwear

Carson Footwear

This minimalist trail-running brand is based out of Oregon, where they design and produce running shoes.

D2Shoe

Looking for new bike shoes? Try this custom-made company, based out of Santa Paula, California, for a bespoke pair.

Darn Tough

All running, cycling, and casual socks from this brand, made from sustainable merino wool, are knit together in Northfield, Vermont, the self-proclaimed “sock capital of the world.”

New Balance

Select shoes for men and women are crafted just outside of Boston, Massachusetts—check their “Made in the USA” page for the full shoe list.

Rocket7

This custom bike shoe company, based in Erie, Colorado, offers a variety of semi- and fully-custom footwear.

Thorlos

Known for their classic cushioned running socks, this family-owned brand operates out of its headquarters in North Carolina.

Gear

Coola Suncare

This eco-conscious sunscreen brand, which operates out of its San Diego, Califorinia headquarters, sources and manufactures all products from local farmers and producers in the USA.

Fezzari Bicycles

This road, mountain, and tri brand has built a name for themselves making high-end, lightweight bikes at an affordable price point—all from their shop in Utah.

Gooch Guard

Ingredients for this ultimate chamois cream are grown locally in the Pacific Northwest, then created using 100 percent renewable energy in Seattle, Washington.

Kool Kovers

These made-in-Colorado cleat covers make it easy to walk—not clomp—in your bike shoes.

Lone Peak

Since 1979, this Washington company has designed and sold high-quality bike bags, tool pouches, and gear packs for discerning riders.

Rolf Prima

The tri bike wheels loved by pros like Eric Lagerstrom and Kate Bevilaqua are hand-built in Eugene, Oregon.

Saris Bike Racks

In addition to hand-building every rack in Madison, Wisconsin, Saris actively encourages customers to shop local using a dealer locator service for their products.

Nutrition

GU Energy Labs

The popular gels, chews, drinks, and waffles are all produced in Berkeley, California. They also partner with TerraCycle to recycle used wrappers at plants in New Jersey, Georgia, Maryland, and Illinois.

Polar

The popular bike-bottle brand, known for its insulated hydration systems, is sourced and manufactured in Colorado.

RXBAR

Feeling hungry? Nosh on one of these made-in-the-USA protein bars.

SaltStick

This popular electrolyte supplement was founded in southern California and is still made in the USA to this day.

VitaSupreme

100 percent of ingredients found in protein powders and supplements from this Upland, California company are sourced from natural and organic sources in the USA.

Buyer Beware:

Brands with products that are made in the USA often tout this designation clearly on their websites, but they are not required to do so. There’s also a loophole that some brands exploit, claiming to be “Made in the USA” when they really aren’t—instead, the materials are manufactured overseas, then transported to the U.S. for final assembly and shipping. The Federal Trade Commission’s Made in USA standard requires “all or virtually all” the product has been made in America, including parts, processing, and the labor used to make it. Some companies use “Made in the USA” in large font on packaging or labels, with the country of origin in smaller fonts. If you’re curious about the practices of a particular product, contact the company’s customer service line to request details on sourcing and manufacturing processes.