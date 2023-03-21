Get Adventure at Your Fingertips with the New Outside+ App

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

I’m Kelsey Barnes, the membership retention manager at Outside. My job is to keep our Outside+ members informed about and engaged with our core benefits: Read, Map, Watch, and Learn. Personally, I’ve never been able to just do one hobby or sport. Like many Outside readers and Outside+ members, I love learning new things and generally spending time outdoors—no matter how I’m doing it. My interests range from mountain biking in our beautiful trail systems where I live in the Pacific Northwest, rock climbing, backcountry snowboarding, and bike packing. How often I do any one of them ebbs and flows year over year.

When I joined the team in 2021, we set our sights on building a product that served those with the passion that all of us here at Outside have for nature and the unique ways each of us chooses to experience it. That includes the road cyclist, mountain biker, backpacker, triathlete, meal planner extraordinaire, outdoor-curious, and everyone in between. We had an ambitious roadmap to bring our publications, which cover a range of activities and subjects in the outdoors, all under one roof.

You, our readers, told us our content was difficult to navigate from site to site—especially for our Outside+ members, who have unlimited access to all of our content—and we listened. Here are some of the exciting features our team has worked tirelessly to create in our first iteration of our Outside+ app. And stay tuned, because there are more to come later this year!

Fill Your Feed with What You Love

We want you to see what you’re most interested in, so your feed is customizable and can adapt over time the more you interact with content. What you engage with and select in your activity interests will only create a more tailored experience for you.

Check Out Trending Articles and Videos

You can scroll through our popular long reads, breaking news, gear reviews, buying guides, opinion pieces, training plans for all levels, yoga practices, recipes, meal plans, and more. Plus, play award-winning video content from Outside Watch.

Share Your Favorite Content

With just a couple of taps, send your favorite articles and videos to your adventure buddies.

We are so stoked to be able to introduce the Outside+ app to you all, and we appreciate our members who make it possible for us to continue to support our mission in getting everyone outside.

