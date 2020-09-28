Gear Up Podcast: High-Tech Goggles, The Future of Endurance Technology, and More!

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Welcome to the second episode of “Gear Up,” Triathlete magazine’s new all-gear, all-the-time podcast where we dig into hot gear topics in the swim, bike, run, and multispor world.

This week we talk to Peter Monahan, the founder and CEO of OnCourse goggles, about how his clever invention can help you swim straighter and faster through the use of some pretty high-tech concepts.

Peter also shares with us a harrowing tale about how he first got involved in watersports and water safety tech to help create a device that was intended to save children from drowning, based on his own son’s near-fatal accident.

Finally, we’ll get an inside look into some very unconventional uses of the technology he originally developed to help you swim in a straight line—how the same tech could help triathletes with a common swim technique issue. And we get a sneak peak into how he might use his unique technology in the future to make you fast outside of the water as well