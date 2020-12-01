Gear Up Podcast: Digging Into Smartwatch Data, Screens, Top Picks, and More!

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on the last Monday of the month. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Welcome to the fifth episode of Gear Up, Triathlete’s brand-new monthly podcast that takes a look at the latest trends, the hot-button topics, and lifts the curtain on all of that crazy tri-related gear that you love, and sometimes love to hate.

This week our guest is former pro triathlete and San Diego-based Coach, Jim Vance. Vance works with high-level athletes like 2016 Olympian Ben Kanute and has written two books, Triathlon Training 2.0 and Running With Power.

Today we’ll take a look at smartwatches—specifically for running. We’ll dig into running with power to get a sense of why it differs from cycling with power and talk about how Coach Vance uses it to work with his athletes.

We’ll also talk about a really novel way to set up your smartwatch screens and sport profiles that you might not have thought of before, and we’ll hear about Coach Vance’s number one favorite feature when it comes to smartwatches.

Finally, we’ll get to hear about some of my favorite picks as we head into the winter gift giving season and we’ll talk about a brand new watch from longtime cycling computer maker, Wahoo.