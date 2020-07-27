Gear Up Podcast: Carbon Wheels (And Disc Brake) Madness!

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Welcome to the first episode of Gear Up, Triathlete’s new all-gear, all-the-time podcast where we dig into hot gear topics in the swim, bike, run, and multisport world.

This week we talk to Jake Pantone from Enve wheels, who lifts the curtain on why carbon wheels are actually becoming less expensive right now. And guess what? It has to do with disc brakes. Jake goes on to talk about why disc brakes are going to help keep more bucks in triathletes’ pockets and why small wheel brands are going to start popping up left and right with inexpensive offerings.

Later, Jake reveals how little the materials actually cost to make a carbon wheel and why Enve—as well as a few other brands like HED—keep their wheel production in the good old U-S-of-A. The surprising reason has very little to do with patriotism and more to do with keeping their costly technology safe from prying eyes.