Gear Up Podcast: Carbon Shoes, Barefoot Running, and More!

Welcome to the second episode of “Gear Up,” Triathlete magazine’s new all-gear, all-the-time podcast where we dig into hot gear topics in the swim, bike, run, and multisport world.

This week we talk to one of our writers Adam Chase, AKA “The Shoe-malier” who has tested literally hundreds and hundreds of pairs of running shoes. Adam sheds light on why shoe brands no longer market their shoes as “for overpronators” “for underpronators,” but really look more at the level of cushioning.

We also discuss the barefoot running craze, how far we’ve come with carbon-soled shoes, and even about “Boulder Posers.” Adam’s wealth of running shoe knowledge then takes us to the topic of heavy specialization of shoes, and where that could lead.