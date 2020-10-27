Gear Up Podcast: Brand New Bikes, UCI Rule Rumors, and More!

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on the last Monday of the month. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Welcome to the fourth episode of Gear Up, Triathlete’s brand-new monthly podcast that takes a look at the latest trends, the hot-button topics, and lifts the curtain on all of that crazy tri-related gear that you love, and sometimes love to hate.

This week we talk to Jon Blyer, one of our top gear writers, an expert bike fitter, and owner of Acme Bicycles. He’ll be joining us from his high-end bike fitting studio/shop in Brooklyn, NY, where he works with road and tri cyclists who are constantly looking for the latest and greatest.

We’ll dig into three exciting, brand new bikes from Orbea, Scott, and a new company called Ku. Jon’s expert eye as a bike fitter will help give some perspective on why we should care about these three bikes, and we’ll talk through why each is extremely different in their own way.

We’ll discuss why the craziest bike in the lineup might actually change the way we buy bikes in the future—and it’s completely opposite of what current trends are saying. We’ll also talk through some potential rule changes from the UCI and chat about why the changes might matter for triathletes and might not.

Finally, we’ll talk to Jon about what it’s been like to be a bike shop owner in New York City as the pandemic took hold this spring and summer. While it hasn’t been easy, he’s optimistic about the future of cycling and sports in general.