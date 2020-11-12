Check Out Our Triathlete Holiday Gift Guide—And The 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

As we enter the holidays and the off-season, you’re probably looking for a little gift inspiration—maybe for the other triathletes in your life or just for yourself. We won’t judge.

That’s why we put together our annual Triathlete Holiday Gift Guide, full of gifts for every swimmer, biker, runner, triathlete, athlete, training aficionado, wannabe healthy lifestyle guru, and more. We combed the tri-space, tested the gear, and made our gift recommendations. You can see the amazing triathlon gifts we picked in the current Nov/Dec magazine issue or check out the filter-able triathlete gift guide online. In our gift guide this year, we included 68 editors’ picks across 10 categories, as well as additional gift ideas. You can filter by category—stocking stuffers; inspirational gifts; gifts for the runner, swimmer, or biker; winter ideas; nutrition; the list goes on and on—or just browse the whole thing.

You can also win these gifts! We’ll be giving away some of the amazing gifts featured in the magazine to our Active Pass and Tri Pass members. As part of our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, all you have to do is become an Active Pass or Tri Pass member by the end of the month (11:59 p.m. MT on Nov. 30) and you’ll automatically be entered to win. We’ll then give away some of these triathlon gifts every day to members from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12. (Full rules and regulations here.)

Of course, if you know someone looking for a little information and inspiration in the new year, you can also give the gift of Active Pass!

It’s time to celebrate making it through this weird season and get in the spirit of triathlon giving. Give a gift to your coach, your training partner, your cousin who’s always been interested in triathlon, and to yourself. Triathlon gifts for everyone!