2020 Black Friday Deals for Triathletes

Black Friday, the unofficial annual holiday celebrating all things discount, is every thrifty triathlete’s dream. This year will be no exception, as there will be plenty of high-quality gear on the cheap for you to buy as gifts and enjoy for yourself. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide for more deals and some of our specific picks.

Active Pass + Finisherpix Perk

We’re offering 30% off our Active Pass memberships at $69.30 for a limited time. With Active Pass you’ll get access to our premium membership content, a print magazine subscription, two books from Velopress, training plans, and other industry perks. And now through Dec. 10, new members receive a free race photo package through FinisherPix. You know that Ironman you did a few years ago that you never purchased pics for? Now’s your chance to get those and more for a great price. There’s also a gift option and—we’re pretty bias—but we think any triathlete would love this one for the holidays.

KOM Cycling

All cycling accessories are 35% off, with free shipping on everything over $25. These products can make your bike run more efficiently and almost every item makes a great stocking stuffer.

Polar

Fitness brand Polar is rolling out different deals throughout the next few days. The Polar Vantage M smart watch (see a detailed review here) will be 40% off through Nov. 30 using code FRIDAY2020. If you’re looking for something that’s a little more triathlon specific, then wait for the Polar Grit X deal (see our review here). From Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, Polar is offering a free Polar H10 HR monitor or Polar Unite fitness watch with the purchase of the Grit X using the code CYBERMONDAY20. There will also be a couple of offers over on Amazon this week, so keep an eye there for deals on the Polar Ignite and the Polar H10.

The MAGIC5

Starting on Black Friday and extending through Cyber Monday, custom goggle maker THEMAGIC5 is offering 30% of all goggle styles and 40% off all goggle bundles.

SciCon

Scicon is doing things in a unique way, with prospective buyers entering a “waiting room” for the opportunity to access their deals. By signing up to be in the waiting room you’ll be first to get notified about the deals. Once items are in your cart, you’ll have a limited amount of time to make a purchase.

Ventum

If you’ve always dreamed of standing out on the course, this is your chance. Now through Nov. 30, you can purchase a Ventum One frameset with custom paint included for $3,999. Also enter code LEVELUP at checkout to receive a free Enve wheel upgrade.

Rapha

Rapha is doing something unique. Rather than having a sale, they’re shutting down their clubhouses and doing a Strava Challenge with the goal of donating 1,000 bikes to World Bicycle Relief. Sign up for the Strava Challenge and ride as many kilometers as you can! For every 1,000 km ridden world wide, the Rapha Foundation will be donating one bike.

A2Bikes

A2Bikes is offering up to $1,000 off of their flagship bike, the Speed Phreak, bringing the total from $7,000 to $6,000. (See our review here.)

Swiftwick

Sock maker Swiftwick is offering 25% off sitewide today through 11/30. They’ll also have some great rotating deals through the end of the year, so keep checking back.

Decathlon

The brand already known for its crazy low prices have slashed many of their products even more for the holidays. One favorite is the Trek 100 padded jacket (now $30). From Black Friday to Cyber Monday they’re offering a discount on their electric bike, a free $50 gift card with purchase of the 2 Second Easy Tent, over 50% off this yoga mat, and 50% off an inflatable kayak.

Oura Ring

Oura Ring will be offering $100 off their Heritage Stealth model starting on Thanksgiving (2 p.m. Pacific) and ending on Friday (9 p.m. Pacific).

FORM Swim

From Thanksgiving through Dec. 1, FORM is offering $20 off its smart goggles (bringing the price down to $179). (See our complete reviews here and here.)



Rudy Project

Need new sunglasses? How about a new helmet? Rudy Project will be offering 30% off everything.

Fidlock Bike

Fidlock Bike is offering 20% off on Black Friday. The uni mount and bottle work well for mounting between aero bars.

Light & Motion

With limited daylight, we all need great lighting right now. Light & Motion is offering 15% sitewide, plus deep discounts on lighting bundles.

Reynolds

Wheel maker Reynolds is offering 20% off site wide, including the popular aero mixed sets.

Quintana Roo

Quintana Roo is offering their biggest sale of the year on triathlon and aero road bikes. They have bikes in stock (which is hard to do right now) and offer customizable options. They also have live support to help answer your questions along the way.

Zealios

Stock up on your favorite sun protection, recovery, and skincare products with 30% off everything from Zealios.

Pearl Izumi

Pearl Izumi is offering 25% off their site, plus 5% of every purchase goes toward a great cause.

Addaday

If you’ve been curious about percussive therapy, now’s the time to try it. Save 20% off massagers from Addaday.

FitBit

Several of FitBit’s top products will be on sale, including the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Charge 4, and Fitbit Ace2.

Withings Scales

Technology has come a long way when it comes to smart scales. With a 30-second scan, you get a sense of your metrics, thanks to some powerful sensors. They’ll have various products on sale, including their Body+ scale for just under $70.

Amp Human

Amp Human is offering 30% off all of its PR Lotion products.

XTERRA

All apparel is 60% off and a purchase enters you into a raffle for a $500 shopping spree.

