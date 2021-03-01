Enter to Win an $8,000 Canyon Tri Bike!

Win this Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 DISC Di2!

Featuring an Ultegra Di2 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and DT Swiss ARC 1400 Dicut 62/80 wheels, this completely redesigned frame with integrated hydration and nutrition is worth $8,000!

You can see the Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 DISC Di2 on the cover of our March/April Gear Guide issue—which is also full of our guide to over 100 tri products. Triathlete Pass and Active Pass members who’ve opted to receive Triathlete and, thanks to a recently-announced partnership with USA Triathlon, USA Triathlon members will receive the issue in their mailbox in mid-March. And be sure to check out our online extended gear guide for Triathlete Pass and Active Pass members, with in-depth reviews of our favorite items.

Members can also read the in-depth deep dive review we did of this Canyon Speedmax CF SLX DISC—so you can learn more about this fantastic prize!

Enter below, contest runs from March 1 to May 1. A winner will be selected after the close of entries. Get ready to go fast!

*Contest open to U.S. residents only*

Full Contest Rules