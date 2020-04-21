Unboxed: Zone3’s Bespoke Custom Aeroforce-X Race Suit

In a season marked by a few “supersuits“—tri race suits with more bells and whistles than a Rolls Royce—Zone3’s new Aeroforce-X is the Phantom to other brands’ Wraith. If you’re in the market for a race suit that not only has crazy aero details but a full custom-tailored program, look no further. Based in the U.K., purchasers can not only get a fully bespoke suit—from every measurement possible to colors—but they can get a 3D scan fitting if they’re willing to travel to Zone3’s offices in the British countryside. Yes, it’s excessive in a season characterized by conservation, but if you want to go all out for your next event, this is a good place to start.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Zone3 Aeroforce-X: Starting at $400 for stock, $550 for custom tailoring; Zone3.us

What I Like About Zone3’s Aeroforce-X

The fit. Yes, the process is a little excessive, but the resulting fit could be essential for those with non-stock proportions (like me!) The aero detail is supposed to make this the fastest suit available The fabrics are incredible and varied across almost every part of the body

What Makes Me Worried With Zone3’s Aeroforce-X

Well…the price. This is by far one of the most expensive race suits on the market in a time when people aren’t exactly splurging. The timeframe—be sure to order early, as the custom six-week turnaround time could eat into race season if you’re not good at planning ahead. User error. Just see sure you get your measurements correct if you can’t go see Zone3 in person.

Final Thoughts