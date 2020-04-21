Unboxed: Zone3’s Bespoke Custom Aeroforce-X Race Suit
Zone3's Aeroforce-X is an ultra high-end custom-trailed tri race suit that spares no expense or aero detail. If you don't fit stock, this could be for you.
In a season marked by a few “supersuits“—tri race suits with more bells and whistles than a Rolls Royce—Zone3’s new Aeroforce-X is the Phantom to other brands’ Wraith. If you’re in the market for a race suit that not only has crazy aero details but a full custom-tailored program, look no further. Based in the U.K., purchasers can not only get a fully bespoke suit—from every measurement possible to colors—but they can get a 3D scan fitting if they’re willing to travel to Zone3’s offices in the British countryside. Yes, it’s excessive in a season characterized by conservation, but if you want to go all out for your next event, this is a good place to start.
Check out our video below for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.
First Impressions
Zone3 Aeroforce-X: Starting at $400 for stock, $550 for custom tailoring; Zone3.us
What I Like About Zone3’s Aeroforce-X
- The fit. Yes, the process is a little excessive, but the resulting fit could be essential for those with non-stock proportions (like me!)
- The aero detail is supposed to make this the fastest suit available
- The fabrics are incredible and varied across almost every part of the body
What Makes Me Worried With Zone3’s Aeroforce-X
- Well…the price. This is by far one of the most expensive race suits on the market in a time when people aren’t exactly splurging.
- The timeframe—be sure to order early, as the custom six-week turnaround time could eat into race season if you’re not good at planning ahead.
- User error. Just see sure you get your measurements correct if you can’t go see Zone3 in person.
Final Thoughts
- $500 is a lot, but not stupid when compared to some wetsuits that triathletes purchase and use half as much. If your suits have never fit right, this could be money well spent.
- Any time I see these über-expensive pieces of gear that make my jaw drop, I pray that in the years that follow we’ll see a trickle-down effect extending down to lower price points.
- The materials are top-notch, and honestly people spend more on bespoke things that matter far less.