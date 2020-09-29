Unboxed: Shimano S-Phyre RC-902 Cycling Shoe

Though it’s been a while since we last looked at a brand new tri shoe, there have been some excellent road shoes with tri-related features coming out, just like Shimano’s S-Phyre RC-902 or Giro’s Imperials from last year. While it doesn’t bear the true tri tag, this is a high-end shoe that would be a good choice for almost any triathlete, particularly a long-course one, who wants a super enveloping fit, a stiff sole, light weight (even with dials), and some venting/drainage that looks purpose-made for tri. In terms of power transfer from any direction—lateral, torsional, etc., there’s not much out there that would top the RC-902 in leg-to-wheel connection with its new heel cup design. This is also a shoe for triathletes who want to stand out in transition or on their group ride (especially in the ruby red color).

First Impressions

Shimano S-Phyre RC-902: $425; competitivecyclist.com

What I Like About The Shimano S-Phyre RC-902

Crazy light weight, but still uses BOA dials for a snug, adjustable-on-the-fly fit 360 wrap design means less movement in the shoe, more power transfer, and less fatigue as you head out onto the run Ventilation in the forefoot upper and two drainage/vent ports in the bottom

What Makes Me Worried About The Shimano S-Phyre RC-902

The price Lack of a replaceable heel or toe

Final Thoughts