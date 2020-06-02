Unboxed: Ron Aeron X Budget Disc Wheel

While buying a disc wheel might not be on your list of priorities right now, this race-day only piece of gear actually gives a huge advantage on the right course. In the past, disc wheels have been heavy, expensive, hard to handle, and abusive on your body, but as prices continue to drop on carbon wheels and new tech eliminates some of the pinch points, that old disc wheel is starting to look better all over again. One of the best examples of this lower-price-better-tech trend is Polish brand Ron, who has made some exciting wheels in the past, but is pulling out all of the stops with its new Aeron X. For less than most disc wheels, you can get your hands on a carbon-constructed, tubeless-ready (important for comfort), disc-brake compatible (important for stopping) with ceramic bearings. Better yet, this is a super lightweight disc wheel on par with models over twice the price and you can order it with a tubeless tire and sealant pre-installed.

Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Ron Aeron X Disc Wheel: $1,200; Ronwheels.com

What I Like About The Aeron X

For something not made in China, this is a crazy value—even if it wasn’t light and had ceramic bearings, it would be a steal. Pre-installed tubeless tires and sealant is a big deal on a disc wheel. Otherwise, you’ll be faced with a very annoying chore. The lenticular shape definitely lends itself to a faster design (though the point has been argued) on most frames.

What Makes Me Worried About The Aeron X

I’d love to see some wind tunnel numbers on this disc versus other disc wheels in a similar shape/range. The features look great, but none of that matters if it isn’t fast. Disc wheels still aren’t for everybody—though this is no fault of the Aeron X. Kona doesn’t allow it, and if you’re a smaller rider who’s not comfortable in heavy crosswinds or racing on super hilly courses, this isn’t for you.

Final Thoughts