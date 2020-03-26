Rapha's new Pro Team shoes may look super simple and old school, but underneath lurks some tricky tech that makes them worthy of a second look.

Though most of us aren’t participating in group rides right now, even from six feet away a slick new piece of cycling can still inspire envy. Clearly this has been Rapha’s goal as they produce some of the fanciest and most jealousy-inducing gear on the market. Their latest foray into the cycling-shoe space checks both boxes as the Rapha Pro Team shoe looks both classy and well-made with features like a woven upper, full-length carbon sole, BOA dials, heel and toe pads, and a massive heel cup that helps retain your foot as you pedal away from the haters.

First Impressions

Rapha Pro Team Shoe: $355, Rapha.cc

What I Like About Rapha’s Pro Team Shoe

This shoe has a great blend of the classic looks and modern tech. Unlike some higher-end pairs, I don’t expect these to go out of style any time soon. Though I don’t want to call it early, the seamless upper looks it might be a hit for long-course triathletes looking to race and train in the same pair of shoes—we’ll see if going sockless is a possibility.

What Makes Me Worried With Rapha’s Pro Team Shoe

Though the heel and toe caps look like they do a great job of providing traction in the cafe (or in transition!), the lack of replaceability is a little disappointing. Durability will the savior here. Maybe the price? Though these aren’t the most expensive shoes on the market, these are a little out of reach for some triathletes.

Final Thoughts