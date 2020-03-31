Quintana Roo's new PRsix2 Disc is slimmer, stiffer, and more ready to race right out of the box than its predecessor. It's pretty too!

Tennessee-based Quintana Roo has always existed at the heart of tri—producing only tri bikes, now making tri wetsuits (again), and giving off a community-focused vibe that few brands can boast. Now QR has taken their already lightweight and popular PRsix Disc, put it on a diet, and stiffened it up. Features aside, Quintana Roo’s new PRsix2 Disc is basically ready-to-race within an hour or so of arriving at your home with its direct-to-consumer model, an easy-to-build bike, and a complete tri-ready package.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways. Also: We’re giving one away! Enter at Triathlete.com/winthisbike.

First Impressions

Quintana Roo PRsix2 Disc: Starting at $8,500 for a complete build, Quintanarootri.com

What I Like About Quintana Roo’s PRsix2 Disc

Lighter (10%) and stiffer (11%) than the PRsix Disc is great, but the addition of an aero-optimized and included front hydration system that’s not proprietary is a fantastic detail. Hand-painted in Tennessee, this is a very fun and customizable bike with 11 included color options to choose from. Building this thing is ridiculously easy (watch the video). QR’s prebuild makes other direct-to-consumer bikes look shamefully difficult to assemble.

What Makes Me Worried With Quintana Roo’s PRsix2 Disc

I do wish they’d sell this frameset with a less expensive build—$8,500 is not that bad for Ultegra Di2, but if this bike had an option near $5k, it’d probably fly off the shelves. Pay super close attention to the sizing on this bike. Though these frames fit a wide range of people, I was shocked to find that I needed 54cm (I’m 6’1″).

Final Thoughts