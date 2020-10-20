Unboxed: Orbea Ordu Tri Bike

2020 has been light on a lot: We haven’t had hardly any races, we’ve probably been training a bit less than normal, and we haven’t seen nearly as much tri-specific gear as we have in previous years. The good news is that 2020 is coming to an end soon, and that some brands are still moving forward with tri releases. It’s been four years since Orbea updated their well-loved (and well-worn) Ordu with some modern details like an integrated “superbike-style” front end and most notably disc brakes. This bike has been in the pipeline for a long time, and Orbea is one of the few companies who has decided to move forward with a “Kona release,” even without an actual Kona. So here we are with one of the few tri bike releases this year, and from what we can tell, it looks good so far.

Read on for some quick takes about the new Ordu or check out the above video for more.

First Impressions

Orbea Ordu: Starting at $5,000; orbea.com

What I Like About The New Orbea Ordu

A very clean integrated super bike front end Easy adjustability from the seat to the bars Disc brakes No-fuss build and disassembly for travel

What Makes Me Worried About The New Orbea Ordu

No rim brake option, but this is a feature, not a bug No model under $5,000

Final Thoughts