Unboxed: Lazer Volante

We haven’t been seeing a lot of new time trial helmets this year, as it seems like a lot of tri-related releases have been placed on pause. But this new release from longtime helmetmaker, Lazer, actually does a lot to give some variety to the aero helmet market. The new Volante rounds out Lazer’s aero helmet collection—one that consists of a “chopped tail” design in the Wasp and the Tardiz models and the very rounded tail on Lazer’s Victor. While the Volante is not a long-tail aero helmet (which is getting more and more rare in the last decade), it does feature a sharp point at the tail for a flat profile against the rider’s back. That unique profile coupled with a gargantuan visor (that covers the vents) make this another good choice for triathletes who might want lots of speed/aero but aren’t worried about overheating.

First Impressions

Lazer Volante: $365; available soon at lazersport.us

What I Like About The Lazer Volante

The huge visor looks like it’ll give a wide range of vision while maintaining aero capabilities along the sides. The up-down adjustability provided by the head retention system on the fly is great for long-course triathletes. In theory, the rear compartment could be used for ice to cool you down (or for your ponytail).

What Makes Me Worried About The Lazer Volante

The fact that the only vents on this super super high-coverage helmet are located behind the visor makes me think this’ll be a toasty affair. 400-500 grams (with visor, depending on size) is a pretty hefty helmet, and there is a lot of material on the Volante.

Final Thoughts