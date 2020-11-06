Unboxed: Lazer Volante
Lazer’s new Volante is a hefty, full-coverage short-tailed aero helmet, we pull it out of the box, take a look inside, and even try it on.
We haven’t been seeing a lot of new time trial helmets this year, as it seems like a lot of tri-related releases have been placed on pause. But this new release from longtime helmetmaker, Lazer, actually does a lot to give some variety to the aero helmet market. The new Volante rounds out Lazer’s aero helmet collection—one that consists of a “chopped tail” design in the Wasp and the Tardiz models and the very rounded tail on Lazer’s Victor. While the Volante is not a long-tail aero helmet (which is getting more and more rare in the last decade), it does feature a sharp point at the tail for a flat profile against the rider’s back. That unique profile coupled with a gargantuan visor (that covers the vents) make this another good choice for triathletes who might want lots of speed/aero but aren’t worried about overheating.
First Impressions
Lazer Volante: $365; available soon at lazersport.us
What I Like About The Lazer Volante
- The huge visor looks like it’ll give a wide range of vision while maintaining aero capabilities along the sides.
- The up-down adjustability provided by the head retention system on the fly is great for long-course triathletes.
- In theory, the rear compartment could be used for ice to cool you down (or for your ponytail).
What Makes Me Worried About The Lazer Volante
- The fact that the only vents on this super super high-coverage helmet are located behind the visor makes me think this’ll be a toasty affair.
- 400-500 grams (with visor, depending on size) is a pretty hefty helmet, and there is a lot of material on the Volante.
Final Thoughts
- For triathletes who have been looking for an aero helmet with great visibility and full coverage, this is your helmet.
- For triathletes who have issues with overheating, who are racing in hot/humid climates, or who are competing on courses with lots of climbing, the Volante is probably not a good choice; conversely, if you know you’ll be racing in low temps, this could be a boon.
- This is a very well-finished helmet with some really interesting features like the “storage compartment” in the rear, a huge magnetically attached visor, and a novel retention system. Time will tell if these features actually stand up to real-world tri conditions.