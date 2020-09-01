Unboxed: Elite Sterzo Smart Steering Block

As cyclists and triathletes continue to flock indoors and use virtual cycling environments more and more, brands are looking for more inventive ways to make the indoor experience more…outdoorsy. While Elite has been one of the major players in the smart trainer game, their new Sterzo Smart steering block is interesting because it adds a new virtual steering component to Zwift, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg like some other smart trainer accessories like a smart fan or smart climb simulator. Using three AAA batteries and a Bluetooth or ANT+ connection the Sterzo unlocks the new steering component in all of Zwift’s worlds, allowing the rider to virtually slip in and out of someone’s draft, get around packs, and even cut corners closer. The riser block itself is very simple and has a spring loaded return to center to prevent the whole thing from just flying around.

Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Elite Sterzo Smart Block: $110; zwift.com

What I Like About The Elite Sterzo Smart Block

The fact that it uses three AAA batteries lasting an advertised 600 hours Very reasonable price for how much it adds to the virtual experience Return-to-center to prevent wild movement

What Makes Me Worried About The Elite Sterzo Smart Block

Hopefully the in-game effect is more than just a novelty Another thing to connect is always a little worrying Not useful at all if you don’t use Zwift specifically

Final Thoughts