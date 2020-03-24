Castelli's new PR Speed Suit, raises the bar for features and specificity in a very fast (but very very thin) triathlon race suit.

Though this might not be the spring for lots of racing, it’s certainly a big spring for extremely fancy tri race suits. On the heels of other “supersuits” like the Huub Anemoi, Castelli’s new PR Speed Suit definitely raises the bar for features in a one-piece race suit. This suit has it all: silicone “turbulence bars” that trip the air as it moves over your shoulders and upper arms, a very unique quarter separate top and bottom, ultra-thin 50-denier top fabric, and more.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Castelli PR Speed Suit: $350, Castelli.com

What I Like About Castelli’s PR Speed Suit

Details, details, details. This suit has so many little details, it feels more like a luxury car than a tri race suit. Little features aside, this suit seems like an evolution of where tri suits are going—more coverage on the arms and legs, super light upper fabric, and more attention to aerodynamics than ever before.

What Makes Me Worried With Castelli’s PR Speed Suit

Durability. The fabric on the top of this suit is so thin, it’s nearly see through (a concern in and of itself!), so you’ll definitely need to save this for race day and be super careful. Versatility. The PR Speed Suit is designed to be worn under a wetsuit or speed suit in the water, so you’re slightly limited by your options if things get hot or you’re in a super short-distance race.

Final Thoughts