Triathlete’s Summer 2021 Wheel Guide

As the race season gets into full swing this summer and fall, it might be time to upgrade your hoops. Whether you’re getting a new pair of carbon wheels to replace the stock ones that came on your bike, you’re thinking about upgrading your entire setup to disc brakes, or you want something on the cutting edge, Triathlete‘s complete guide to wheels this summer has got you covered.

Scroll down below for our expert-tested guide with ratings and at-a-glance information you won’t find anywhere else: from overall value, ride quality, handling, aero tech, hub quality, and all of the measurements you need to make sure you’re as fast as you can be.

But if you’re not sure exactly what you’re looking for, first check out our guide on wheel width—why wider wheels matter for more than just speed—and our handy wheel depth chart to help you pick out which depth wheel to use and when. After you’ve learned a bit more about today’s wheels, check out the latest and greatest wheels we’ve reviewed below. Looking for even more carbon goodness? Check out our 2021 spring wheel guide.

Section divider

Swiss Side HADRON2 Classic 500

swissside.com / $1,650

Swiss Side Wheel
Weight (Pair) 1642g
TL; DR An aero, lightweight wheelset that handles well and works in a wide variety of conditions
Overall Value o o o o
Ride Quality o o o o
Handling o o o o o
Aero Tech o o o o
Hub Quality o o o
Wheel Depth (mm) 50
Inner Rim Width (mm) 20
Outer Rim Width (mm) 27
Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25 front / 28 rear
Rim Type Tubeless ready
Terrain Rolling hills and steep hills
Conditions Great in most conditions except high wind
This is for... The triathlete who also dabbles in gravel or road racing and wants to use the same wheel
Section divider

Vision Metron 81 SL DISC

visiontechusa.com / $1,834Swiss Side Wheel
Weight (Pair) 1850g
TL; DR A pro-tour proven wheelset, available at non pro-tour prices
Overall Value o o o
Ride Quality o o o o
Handling o o o
Aero Tech o o o o
Hub Quality o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm) 81
Inner Rim Width (mm) 19
Outer Rim Width (mm) 26.8
Suggested Tire Size (mm) N/A
Rim Type Tubeless ready
Terrain Flat
Conditions Low wind
This is for... A bigger rider who favors flat courses and wants a stiff wheelset
Section divider

Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 60

campagnolo.com / $3,802Campagnolo Wheel
Weight (Pair) 1530g
TL; DR An engineering masterpiece, truly beautiful to look at and to ride
Overall Value o o o o
Ride Quality o o o o
Handling o o o o o
Aero Tech o o o o o
Hub Quality o o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm) 60
Inner Rim Width (mm) 19
Outer Rim Width (mm) 26.1
Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25
Rim Type Tubeless ready
Terrain Flat/rolling
Conditions Low/moderate wind
This is for... The triathlete with bucks to burn who wants an incredibly well-constructed and very capable wheelset with a Euro heritage
Section divider

Fulcrum Wind 75 DB

fulcrumwheels.com $1,581Fulcrum Wheel
Weight (Pair) 1820g
TL; DR A great wheelset for the money, with great looks, albeit a bit on the heavy side
Overall Value o o o o
Ride Quality o o o
Handling o o o o
Aero Tech o o o o
Hub Quality o o o
Wheel Depth (mm) 75
Inner Rim Width (mm) 19
Outer Rim Width (mm) 27
Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25
Rim Type Tubeless compatible
Terrain Flat
Conditions Low wind
This is for... Great for a rider on a budget who favors flat courses
Section divider

Princeton GRIT 4540

princetoncarbon.com / $2,800-$3,750Princeton Wheel
Weight (Pair) 1530g—varies based on hub
TL; DR A bit of everything, great aero tech, great quality, and great custom build options
Overall Value o o o o ½
Ride Quality o o o o o
Handling o o o o o
Aero Tech o o o o o
Hub Quality o o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm) 40 to 45 (Variable)
Inner Rim Width (mm) 21
Outer Rim Width (mm) 29.9
Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25 on road/28 off road
Rim Type Tubeless ready
Terrain Hilly, gravel
Conditions All wind conditions, rough roads
This is for... The person who wants one wheelset that can do it all
Section divider

Bontrager Aeolus RSL 75 TLR Disc Road 

trekbikes.com / $2,400Bontrager Wheel
Weight (Pair) 1645g
TL; DR A very high-quality wheelset which boasts pretty much everything
Overall Value o o o o ½
Ride Quality o o o o o
Handling o o o o
Aero Tech o o o o o
Hub Quality o o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm) 75
Inner Rim Width (mm) 23
Outer Rim Width (mm) 31
Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25
Rim Type Tubeless ready
Terrain Flat or rolling hills
Conditions Low wind, rough roads
This is for... The savvy speed demon who wants great value and performance

