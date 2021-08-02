Triathlete’s Summer 2021 Wheel Guide

As the race season gets into full swing this summer and fall, it might be time to upgrade your hoops. Whether you’re getting a new pair of carbon wheels to replace the stock ones that came on your bike, you’re thinking about upgrading your entire setup to disc brakes, or you want something on the cutting edge,
Triathlete‘s complete guide to wheels this summer has got you covered.
Scroll down below for our expert-tested guide with ratings and at-a-glance information you won’t find anywhere else: from overall value, ride quality, handling, aero tech, hub quality, and all of the measurements you need to make sure you’re as fast as you can be.
But if you’re not sure exactly what you’re looking for, first check out
our guide on wheel width—why wider wheels matter for more than just speed—and our handy wheel depth chart to help you pick out which depth wheel to use and when. After you’ve learned a bit more about today’s wheels, check out the latest and greatest wheels we’ve reviewed below. Looking for even more carbon goodness? Check out our 2021 spring wheel guide.
Swiss Side HADRON2 Classic 500
swissside.com / $1,650
Weight (Pair)
1642g
TL; DR
An aero, lightweight wheelset that
handles well and works in a wide
variety of conditions
Overall Value
o o o o
Ride Quality
o o o o
Handling
o o o o o
Aero Tech
o o o o
Hub Quality
o o o
Wheel Depth (mm)
50
Inner Rim Width (mm)
20
Outer Rim Width (mm)
27
Suggested Tire Size (mm)
25 front / 28 rear
Rim Type
Tubeless ready
Terrain
Rolling hills and steep hills
Conditions
Great in most conditions except high wind
This is for...
The triathlete who also dabbles in
gravel or road racing and wants to
use the same wheel
Vision Metron 81 SL DISC
visiontechusa.com / $1,834
Weight (Pair)
1850g
TL; DR
A pro-tour proven wheelset,
available at non pro-tour prices
Overall Value
o o o
Ride Quality
o o o o
Handling
o o o
Aero Tech
o o o o
Hub Quality
o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm)
81
Inner Rim Width (mm)
19
Outer Rim Width (mm)
26.8
Suggested Tire Size (mm)
N/A
Rim Type
Tubeless ready
Terrain
Flat
Conditions
Low wind
This is for...
A bigger rider who favors flat
courses and wants a stiff wheelset
Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 60
campagnolo.com / $3,802
Weight (Pair)
1530g
TL; DR
An engineering masterpiece, truly
beautiful to look at and to ride
Overall Value
o o o o
Ride Quality
o o o o
Handling
o o o o o
Aero Tech
o o o o o
Hub Quality
o o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm)
60
Inner Rim Width (mm)
19
Outer Rim Width (mm)
26.1
Suggested Tire Size (mm)
25
Rim Type
Tubeless ready
Terrain
Flat/rolling
Conditions
Low/moderate wind
This is for...
The triathlete with bucks to burn who
wants an incredibly well-constructed
and very capable wheelset with a
Euro heritage
Fulcrum Wind 75 DB
fulcrumwheels.com $1,581
Weight (Pair)
1820g
TL; DR
A great wheelset for the money, with great
looks, albeit a bit on the heavy side
Overall Value
o o o o
Ride Quality
o o o
Handling
o o o o
Aero Tech
o o o o
Hub Quality
o o o
Wheel Depth (mm)
75
Inner Rim Width (mm)
19
Outer Rim Width (mm)
27
Suggested Tire Size (mm)
25
Rim Type
Tubeless compatible
Terrain
Flat
Conditions
Low wind
This is for...
Great for a rider on a budget who favors flat
courses
Princeton GRIT 4540
princetoncarbon.com / $2,800-$3,750
Weight (Pair)
1530g—varies based on hub
TL; DR
A bit of everything, great aero tech, great
quality, and great custom build options
Overall Value
o o o o ½
Ride Quality
o o o o o
Handling
o o o o o
Aero Tech
o o o o o
Hub Quality
o o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm)
40 to 45 (Variable)
Inner Rim Width (mm)
21
Outer Rim Width (mm)
29.9
Suggested Tire Size (mm)
25 on road/28 off road
Rim Type
Tubeless ready
Terrain
Hilly, gravel
Conditions
All wind conditions, rough roads
This is for...
The person who wants one wheelset that can
do it all
Bontrager Aeolus RSL 75 TLR Disc Road
trekbikes.com / $2,400
Weight (Pair)
1645g
TL; DR
A very high-quality wheelset which boasts
pretty much everything
Overall Value
o o o o ½
Ride Quality
o o o o o
Handling
o o o o
Aero Tech
o o o o o
Hub Quality
o o o o o
Wheel Depth (mm)
75
Inner Rim Width (mm)
23
Outer Rim Width (mm)
31
Suggested Tire Size (mm)
25
Rim Type
Tubeless ready
Terrain
Flat or rolling hills
Conditions
Low wind, rough roads
This is for...
The savvy speed demon who wants great
value and performance