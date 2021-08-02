Triathlete’s Summer 2021 Wheel Guide

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

As the race season gets into full swing this summer and fall, it might be time to upgrade your hoops. Whether you’re getting a new pair of carbon wheels to replace the stock ones that came on your bike, you’re thinking about upgrading your entire setup to disc brakes, or you want something on the cutting edge, Triathlete‘s complete guide to wheels this summer has got you covered.

Scroll down below for our expert-tested guide with ratings and at-a-glance information you won’t find anywhere else: from overall value, ride quality, handling, aero tech, hub quality, and all of the measurements you need to make sure you’re as fast as you can be.

But if you’re not sure exactly what you’re looking for, first check out our guide on wheel width—why wider wheels matter for more than just speed—and our handy wheel depth chart to help you pick out which depth wheel to use and when. After you’ve learned a bit more about today’s wheels, check out the latest and greatest wheels we’ve reviewed below. Looking for even more carbon goodness? Check out our 2021 spring wheel guide.

Swiss Side HADRON2 Classic 500

swissside.com / $1,650

Weight (Pair) 1642g TL; DR An aero, lightweight wheelset that handles well and works in a wide variety of conditions Overall Value o o o o Ride Quality o o o o Handling o o o o o Aero Tech o o o o Hub Quality o o o Wheel Depth (mm) 50 Inner Rim Width (mm) 20 Outer Rim Width (mm) 27 Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25 front / 28 rear Rim Type Tubeless ready Terrain Rolling hills and steep hills Conditions Great in most conditions except high wind This is for... The triathlete who also dabbles in gravel or road racing and wants to use the same wheel

Vision Metron 81 SL DISC

Weight (Pair) 1850g TL; DR A pro-tour proven wheelset, available at non pro-tour prices Overall Value o o o Ride Quality o o o o Handling o o o Aero Tech o o o o Hub Quality o o o o Wheel Depth (mm) 81 Inner Rim Width (mm) 19 Outer Rim Width (mm) 26.8 Suggested Tire Size (mm) N/A Rim Type Tubeless ready Terrain Flat Conditions Low wind This is for... A bigger rider who favors flat courses and wants a stiff wheelset

Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 60

Weight (Pair) 1530g TL; DR An engineering masterpiece, truly beautiful to look at and to ride Overall Value o o o o Ride Quality o o o o Handling o o o o o Aero Tech o o o o o Hub Quality o o o o o Wheel Depth (mm) 60 Inner Rim Width (mm) 19 Outer Rim Width (mm) 26.1 Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25 Rim Type Tubeless ready Terrain Flat/rolling Conditions Low/moderate wind This is for... The triathlete with bucks to burn who wants an incredibly well-constructed and very capable wheelset with a Euro heritage

Fulcrum Wind 75 DB

Weight (Pair) 1820g TL; DR A great wheelset for the money, with great looks, albeit a bit on the heavy side Overall Value o o o o Ride Quality o o o Handling o o o o Aero Tech o o o o Hub Quality o o o Wheel Depth (mm) 75 Inner Rim Width (mm) 19 Outer Rim Width (mm) 27 Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25 Rim Type Tubeless compatible Terrain Flat Conditions Low wind This is for... Great for a rider on a budget who favors flat courses

Princeton GRIT 4540

Weight (Pair) 1530g—varies based on hub TL; DR A bit of everything, great aero tech, great quality, and great custom build options Overall Value o o o o ½ Ride Quality o o o o o Handling o o o o o Aero Tech o o o o o Hub Quality o o o o o Wheel Depth (mm) 40 to 45 (Variable) Inner Rim Width (mm) 21 Outer Rim Width (mm) 29.9 Suggested Tire Size (mm) 25 on road/28 off road Rim Type Tubeless ready Terrain Hilly, gravel Conditions All wind conditions, rough roads This is for... The person who wants one wheelset that can do it all

Bontrager Aeolus RSL 75 TLR Disc Road