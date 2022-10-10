The Fastest Pro Bikes at the 2022 Hawaii Ironman World Championships
We take a look at the bikes ridden by the top ten fastest pro cyclists at this year’s world championships.
It goes without saying that this year’s Kona event was one of the fastest ever, with course records being shattered all over the men’s race in fast conditions. Meanwhile, rookies were having a big day in both races, as the top four men were racing Kona for the first time—as was the female winner, Chelsea Sodaro.
As a part of our ongoing post-race gear wrap ups of the bike count (including analysis) and the shoes worn by the fastest overall finishers, below we look at the bikes ridden by the women and men with the top 10 fastest bike splits at the 2022 Hawaii Ironman World Championships:
The Women
#1 Bike Split (4:36:10) – Daniela Ryf
Felt IA 2.0
Full specs at our gallery here
A few interesting notes on Ryf’s new Felt is a huge 56t chainring, a lack of a powermeter or bike computer, and a missing top tube nutrition/hydration box.
#2 Bike Split (4:41:48) – Anne Haug
Cervelo P5
#3 Bike Split (4:42:07) – Chelsea Sodaro
BMC Timemachine 01 Disc Two
A few interesting notes on Sodaro’s BMC: Aerocoach cockpit, Shimano Dura-Ace with Ceramic Speed OSPW Aero System and DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut
#4 Bike Split (4:42:24) – Lisa Norden
Scott Plasma 6
#5 Bike Split (4:43:11) – Lucy Charles-Barclay
Cube Aerium C:68X Prototype
Full specs at our gallery here
A few interesting notes on Charles-Barlcay’s prototype Cube: She has a custom-painted Ceramicspeed OSPW Aero pulley wheel with a “Racer girl is back” tagline, a custom pink Wahoo Element Bolt, and a puppy decal on the top tube.
#6 Bike Split (4:43:24) – Fanella Langridge
Trek Speed Concept SLR
A few interesting notes on Langridge’s Speed Concept: She used Kogel Kolosas Oversized Pulleys, Kogel ceramic bearings in BB and wheels, and a custom-made Precision Hydration system.
#7 Bike Split (4:44:35) – Skye Moench
Trek Speed Concept SLR
A few interesting notes on Moench’s Speed Concept: She raced with a huge 56-43t chainring and a 10-33 cassette on her SRAM Red AXS 12-speed drivetrain, as well as a Zipp 454 NSW front wheel/858 NSW rear.
#8 Bike Split (4:45:26) – Laura Philipp
Canyon CFR Disc
Full specs at our gallery here
A few interesting notes on Philipp’s Canyon: She raced with prototype Schwalbe One TT TLE tires (like a few fellow pros) and used a rarely seen (in the U.S.) ninth-generation SRM Origin carbon powermeter.
#9 Bike Split (4:46:57) – Laura Siddall
Factor Slick
A few interesting notes on Siddall’s Factor: She raced with 76/69mm-deep Parcours Chrono wheels and a Quark powermeter.
#10 Bike Split (4:51:55) – Ruth Astle
Argon E-119 Tri+ Disc
The Men
#1 Bike Split (4:04:35, new record) – Sam Laidlow
Trek Speed Concept SLR
#2 Bike Split (4:09:03) – Cam Wurf
Pinarello Bolide TTR F
Full specs at our gallery here
A few interesting notes on Wurf’s Pinarello: He uses the same saddle each year at Kona, so Pinarello has to custom-paint his frame to match.
#3 Bike Split (4:09:04) – Leon Chevalier
Cervelo P5
#4 Bike Split (4:09:10) – Sebastian Kienle
Scott Plasma 6
#5 Bike Split (4:10:32) – Robert Kallin
Orbea Ordu
#6 Bike Split (4:11:05) – Gustav Iden
Giant Trinity Advanced
Full specs at our gallery here
A few interesting notes on Iden’s Giant: He used prototype four-spoke wheels from Cadex and has custom paint/decal touches throughout as a nod to his Norwegian roots.
#7 Bike Split (4:11:10) – Joe Skipper
Argon 18 E-119 Disc
A few interesting notes on Skipper’s Argon: He used a very unique set of Revolver tri-spoke aero wheels, a Revolver monobar cockpit, and a carbon cover on his disc brakes.
#8 Bike Split (4:11:15) – Kristian Blummenfelt
Cadex Tri
Full specs at our gallery here
A few interesting notes on Blummenfelt’s Cadex: He used a custom-painted frame with gold initials, 25mm tires at 80psi, and has a small note on the top of his top tube that reads: “It hurts more to lose.”