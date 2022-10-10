The Fastest Pro Bikes at the 2022 Hawaii Ironman World Championships

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

It goes without saying that this year’s Kona event was one of the fastest ever, with course records being shattered all over the men’s race in fast conditions. Meanwhile, rookies were having a big day in both races, as the top four men were racing Kona for the first time—as was the female winner, Chelsea Sodaro.

As a part of our ongoing post-race gear wrap ups of the bike count (including analysis) and the shoes worn by the fastest overall finishers, below we look at the bikes ridden by the women and men with the top 10 fastest bike splits at the 2022 Hawaii Ironman World Championships:

The Women

#1 Bike Split (4:36:10) – Daniela Ryf

Felt IA 2.0

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

Full specs at our gallery here

A few interesting notes on Ryf’s new Felt is a huge 56t chainring, a lack of a powermeter or bike computer, and a missing top tube nutrition/hydration box.

#2 Bike Split (4:41:48) – Anne Haug

Cervelo P5

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

#3 Bike Split (4:42:07) – Chelsea Sodaro

BMC Timemachine 01 Disc Two

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

A few interesting notes on Sodaro’s BMC: Aerocoach cockpit, Shimano Dura-Ace with Ceramic Speed OSPW Aero System and DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut

#4 Bike Split (4:42:24) – Lisa Norden

Scott Plasma 6

(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

#5 Bike Split (4:43:11) – Lucy Charles-Barclay

Cube Aerium C:68X Prototype

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

Full specs at our gallery here

A few interesting notes on Charles-Barlcay’s prototype Cube: She has a custom-painted Ceramicspeed OSPW Aero pulley wheel with a “Racer girl is back” tagline, a custom pink Wahoo Element Bolt, and a puppy decal on the top tube.

#6 Bike Split (4:43:24) – Fanella Langridge

Trek Speed Concept SLR

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

A few interesting notes on Langridge’s Speed Concept: She used Kogel Kolosas Oversized Pulleys, Kogel ceramic bearings in BB and wheels, and a custom-made Precision Hydration system.

#7 Bike Split (4:44:35) – Skye Moench

Trek Speed Concept SLR

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

A few interesting notes on Moench’s Speed Concept: She raced with a huge 56-43t chainring and a 10-33 cassette on her SRAM Red AXS 12-speed drivetrain, as well as a Zipp 454 NSW front wheel/858 NSW rear.

#8 Bike Split (4:45:26) – Laura Philipp

Canyon CFR Disc

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

Full specs at our gallery here

A few interesting notes on Philipp’s Canyon: She raced with prototype Schwalbe One TT TLE tires (like a few fellow pros) and used a rarely seen (in the U.S.) ninth-generation SRM Origin carbon powermeter.

#9 Bike Split (4:46:57) – Laura Siddall

Factor Slick

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

A few interesting notes on Siddall’s Factor: She raced with 76/69mm-deep Parcours Chrono wheels and a Quark powermeter.

#10 Bike Split (4:51:55) – Ruth Astle

Argon E-119 Tri+ Disc

(Photo: Justin Luau )

The Men

#1 Bike Split (4:04:35, new record) – Sam Laidlow

Trek Speed Concept SLR

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

#2 Bike Split (4:09:03) – Cam Wurf

Pinarello Bolide TTR F

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

Full specs at our gallery here

A few interesting notes on Wurf’s Pinarello: He uses the same saddle each year at Kona, so Pinarello has to custom-paint his frame to match.

#3 Bike Split (4:09:04) – Leon Chevalier

Cervelo P5

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

#4 Bike Split (4:09:10) – Sebastian Kienle

Scott Plasma 6

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

#5 Bike Split (4:10:32) – Robert Kallin

Orbea Ordu

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

#6 Bike Split (4:11:05) – Gustav Iden

Giant Trinity Advanced

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

Full specs at our gallery here

A few interesting notes on Iden’s Giant: He used prototype four-spoke wheels from Cadex and has custom paint/decal touches throughout as a nod to his Norwegian roots.

#7 Bike Split (4:11:10) – Joe Skipper

Argon 18 E-119 Disc

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

A few interesting notes on Skipper’s Argon: He used a very unique set of Revolver tri-spoke aero wheels, a Revolver monobar cockpit, and a carbon cover on his disc brakes.

#8 Bike Split (4:11:15) – Kristian Blummenfelt

Cadex Tri

Full specs at our gallery here

A few interesting notes on Blummenfelt’s Cadex: He used a custom-painted frame with gold initials, 25mm tires at 80psi, and has a small note on the top of his top tube that reads: “It hurts more to lose.”

#9 Bike Split (4:11:29) – Max Neumann

BMC Timemachine 01 Disc Two

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

#10 Bike Split (4:13:29) – Tim O’Donnell

Trek Speed Concept SLR