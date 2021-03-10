Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Wheels
Check out Triathlete's complete 2021 cycling wheel guide for expert-tested reviews on a wide range of the latest carbon hoops.
DT Swiss ARC 1400 62mm | $2,480
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1753 grams (pair)
Basics
A partnership between Swiss engineering powerhouses DT Swiss and Swiss Side, this wheelset features a redesigned, smooth-rolling DT Swiss 240 hub and aero features galore.
Pros
- Built on some of the nicest hubs available
- Smooth rolling
- Near-instant engagement
- Perform well in crosswinds
- No-fuss tubeless setup
Cons
- Difficult to find
- Price
Hed Jet RC 60mm | $1,500
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,740 grams (pair)
Basics
These rim brake wheels have an aluminum rim with a carbon aero fairing that might not be the most high-tech way to build a wheel, but works well. The textured aluminum braking surface provides better stopping power in all conditions than virtually any other rim brake wheel out there.
Pros
- Turbine braking surface provides great stopping power
- Wide 21mm inner rim width, 28mm outer rim width is optimized for wider tires
- Robust, thanks to the aluminum underlying rim
- Updated version includes a reinforced fairing to aid in tubeless installation and improve longevity
- Good value
Cons
- Braking surface is sharp, and can damage the tire or your hands during installation
FLO 49 AS Disc | $1,400
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,730 grams (pair)
Basics
This is a wide wheelset optimized for tubeless riding, boasting details like a hollow carbon tube that has been bonded into the hub to allow a tubeless valve to be tightened without risking damage to the rim. For $1,400, this wheel has the aerodynamics and tech of far more expensive wheels.
Pros
- 21mm inner width provides a smooth ride, better traction, and low rolling resistance
- Comprehensive online chart helps you select the best tire pressure
- Valve stem area details appear to be industry firsts, and eases tubeless setup
- Wide range of custom colors
Cons
- Slightly on the heavy side for the size and construction
Roval 321 Disc | $2,500
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,003 grams (rear wheel only)
Basics
This wheel is a beautifully constructed, hollow, lightweight, and aero-shaped piece of carbon fiber with an asymmetrical profile. The drive side does not have quite as much shaping, due to the drivetrain.
Pros
- Stunning aesthetics and design quality
- Slippery and extremely light weight for a disc
- Includes CeramicSpeed bearings and built-in DT Swiss hubs
- Plenty of room to attach an ordinary pump, no right-angle adapter required
Cons
- High price
Enve Foundation 45 | $1,600
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,541 grams (pair)
Basics
Slight aero penalty and different hubs/spokes bring Enve’s price down to earth.
Pros
- Great amount of tech for the money
- Relatively low weight for depth
Cons
- Super tight tire fit