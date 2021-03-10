Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Wheels

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

DT Swiss ARC 1400 62mm | $2,480

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1753 grams (pair)

Basics

A partnership between Swiss engineering powerhouses DT Swiss and Swiss Side, this wheelset features a redesigned, smooth-rolling DT Swiss 240 hub and aero features galore.

Pros

Built on some of the nicest hubs available

Smooth rolling

Near-instant engagement

Perform well in crosswinds

No-fuss tubeless setup

Cons

Difficult to find

Price

Hed Jet RC 60mm | $1,500

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,740 grams (pair)

Basics

These rim brake wheels have an aluminum rim with a carbon aero fairing that might not be the most high-tech way to build a wheel, but works well. The textured aluminum braking surface provides better stopping power in all conditions than virtually any other rim brake wheel out there.

Pros

Turbine braking surface provides great stopping power

Wide 21mm inner rim width, 28mm outer rim width is optimized for wider tires

Robust, thanks to the aluminum underlying rim

Updated version includes a reinforced fairing to aid in tubeless installation and improve longevity

Good value

Cons

Braking surface is sharp, and can damage the tire or your hands during installation

FLO 49 AS Disc | $1,400

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,730 grams (pair)

Basics

This is a wide wheelset optimized for tubeless riding, boasting details like a hollow carbon tube that has been bonded into the hub to allow a tubeless valve to be tightened without risking damage to the rim. For $1,400, this wheel has the aerodynamics and tech of far more expensive wheels.

Pros

21mm inner width provides a smooth ride, better traction, and low rolling resistance

Comprehensive online chart helps you select the best tire pressure

Valve stem area details appear to be industry firsts, and eases tubeless setup

Wide range of custom colors

Cons

Slightly on the heavy side for the size and construction

Roval 321 Disc | $2,500

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,003 grams (rear wheel only)

Basics

This wheel is a beautifully constructed, hollow, lightweight, and aero-shaped piece of carbon fiber with an asymmetrical profile. The drive side does not have quite as much shaping, due to the drivetrain.

Pros

Stunning aesthetics and design quality

Slippery and extremely light weight for a disc

Includes CeramicSpeed bearings and built-in DT Swiss hubs

Plenty of room to attach an ordinary pump, no right-angle adapter required

Cons

High price

Enve Foundation 45 | $1,600

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 1,541 grams (pair)

Basics

Slight aero penalty and different hubs/spokes bring Enve’s price down to earth.

Pros

Great amount of tech for the money

Relatively low weight for depth

Cons