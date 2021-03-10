Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Helmets
Our 2021 triathlon helmet guide features expert, hands-on reviews of a wide range of time-trial, aero road, and road helmets.
Scott Split Plus | $300
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 350g
Basics
A truncated aero helmet built for drag savings in multiple positions, with unique features like sunglass storage and magnetic buckles for time savings in transition.
Pros
- Well-balanced, comfortable helmet
- Soft ear pads
- Optional plugs to customize aero savings balanced with ventilation
Cons
- No face shield
- Questionably usable sunglass port
Rudy Project’s The Wing | $410
Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 381g
Basics
Rudy’s The Wing helmet provides customization through magnetic attachments in a more contemporary time trial shape. Rudy’s helmets have long been a triathlon staple; this provides updates in shape and fit to a Kona favorite.
Pros
- Magnetically attached pieces to block vents (more aero) or to leave them open (more air)
- Increased air flow provides options for different climates
Cons
- Price; potential benefits are questionable for the cost
- Ear pad glue in the shell is sub-par
- Construction is slightly below what should be expected for the price tag
- Super snug fit increases time for getting helmet on or off
Smith Podium TT | $350
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 360g
Basics
A minimalist-style helmet that provides lots of tech in a small package for those who don’t want to stray too far from a traditional road helmet feel.
Pros
- Includes two lenses and a carry case
- Lightweight and non-obtrusive feel
- Easy to adjust on the fly
Cons
- Ear covers are short, leaving bottom half of our tester’s ears exposed
Lazer Volante | $360
Rating: ★ ★| Weight: 380g
Basics
This traditional aero teardrop shape, with integrated lens, is for when every second counts. But the snug fit and lack of ventilation makes it a better choice for short TTs.
Pros
- Amazing field of vision
- Rear storage section for ice pack on hot days or as ponytail compartment
Cons
- Lack of ventilation makes overheating a major concern
- Very snug fitting
Specialized S-Works Evade II with ANGi | $275
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 305g
Basics
A lightweight aero road helmet that provides adequate ventilation and is equipped with MIPS safety features and “ANGi,” which connects to your smartphone and sends an alert to selected contacts with GPS coordinates in event of a crash.
Pros
- Magnetic chin strap closure
- Great for both training and racing
- Peace of mind provided by multiple safety features
Cons
- Rides high and top-heavy for a road helmet
- Narrow profile may not suit all head shapes
- Compromises aerodynamic benefits for road fit
POC Omne Air Spin | $150
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 311g
Basics
A lightweight, comfortable road/gravel helmet with SPIN safety technology, sunglass storage, and multiple fit adjustability.
Pros
- Great helmet for longer rides
- Well-ventilated
- Stays comfortably in place with good padding
- Excellent price point considering SPIN safety tech
Cons
- Not aerodynamic at all (i.e., a training helmet only)
- May be cold in some climates due to multiple ventilation ports