Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Helmets

Scott Split Plus | $300

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 350g

Basics

A truncated aero helmet built for drag savings in multiple positions, with unique features like sunglass storage and magnetic buckles for time savings in transition.

Pros

Well-balanced, comfortable helmet

Soft ear pads

Optional plugs to customize aero savings balanced with ventilation

Cons

No face shield

Questionably usable sunglass port

Rudy Project’s The Wing | $410

Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 381g

Basics

Rudy’s The Wing helmet provides customization through magnetic attachments in a more contemporary time trial shape. Rudy’s helmets have long been a triathlon staple; this provides updates in shape and fit to a Kona favorite.

Pros

Magnetically attached pieces to block vents (more aero) or to leave them open (more air)

Increased air flow provides options for different climates

Cons

Price; potential benefits are questionable for the cost

Ear pad glue in the shell is sub-par

Construction is slightly below what should be expected for the price tag

Super snug fit increases time for getting helmet on or off

Smith Podium TT | $350

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 360g

Basics

A minimalist-style helmet that provides lots of tech in a small package for those who don’t want to stray too far from a traditional road helmet feel.

Pros

Includes two lenses and a carry case

Lightweight and non-obtrusive feel

Easy to adjust on the fly

Cons

Ear covers are short, leaving bottom half of our tester’s ears exposed

Rating: ★ ★| Weight: 380g

Basics

This traditional aero teardrop shape, with integrated lens, is for when every second counts. But the snug fit and lack of ventilation makes it a better choice for short TTs.

Pros

Amazing field of vision

Rear storage section for ice pack on hot days or as ponytail compartment

Cons

Lack of ventilation makes overheating a major concern

Very snug fitting

Specialized S-Works Evade II with ANGi | $275

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 305g

Basics

A lightweight aero road helmet that provides adequate ventilation and is equipped with MIPS safety features and “ANGi,” which connects to your smartphone and sends an alert to selected contacts with GPS coordinates in event of a crash.

Pros

Magnetic chin strap closure

Great for both training and racing

Peace of mind provided by multiple safety features

Cons

Rides high and top-heavy for a road helmet

Narrow profile may not suit all head shapes

Compromises aerodynamic benefits for road fit

POC Omne Air Spin | $150

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 311g

Basics

A lightweight, comfortable road/gravel helmet with SPIN safety technology, sunglass storage, and multiple fit adjustability.

Pros

Great helmet for longer rides

Well-ventilated

Stays comfortably in place with good padding

Excellent price point considering SPIN safety tech

Cons