Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Helmets

Our 2021 triathlon helmet guide features expert, hands-on reviews of a wide range of time-trial, aero road, and road helmets.

Grey Scott Split Plus helmet

Scott Split Plus | $300

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 350g

Basics

A truncated aero helmet built for drag savings in multiple positions, with unique features like sunglass storage and magnetic buckles for time savings in transition.

Pros

  • Well-balanced, comfortable helmet
  • Soft ear pads
  • Optional plugs to customize aero savings balanced with ventilation

Cons

  • No face shield
  • Questionably usable sunglass port
White and grey Rudy Project The Wing helmet

Rudy Project’s The Wing | $410

Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 381g

Basics

Rudy’s The Wing helmet provides customization through magnetic attachments in a more contemporary time trial shape. Rudy’s helmets have long been a triathlon staple; this provides updates in shape and fit to a Kona favorite.

Pros

  • Magnetically attached pieces to block vents (more aero) or to leave them open (more air)
  • Increased air flow provides options for different climates

Cons

  • Price; potential benefits are questionable for the cost
  • Ear pad glue in the shell is sub-par
  • Construction is slightly below what should be expected for the price tag
  • Super snug fit increases time for getting helmet on or off
Black Smith Podium TT helmet

Smith Podium TT | $350

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 360g

Basics

A minimalist-style helmet that provides lots of tech in a small package for those who don’t want to stray too far from a traditional road helmet feel.

Pros

  • Includes two lenses and a carry case
  • Lightweight and non-obtrusive feel
  • Easy to adjust on the fly

Cons

  • Ear covers are short, leaving bottom half of our tester’s ears exposed
Black and grey Lazer Volante helmet

Lazer Volante | $360

Rating: ★ ★| Weight: 380g

Basics

This traditional aero teardrop shape, with integrated lens, is for when every second counts. But the snug fit and lack of ventilation makes it a better choice for short TTs.

Pros

  • Amazing field of vision
  • Rear storage section for ice pack on hot days or as ponytail compartment

Cons

  • Lack of ventilation makes overheating a major concern
  • Very snug fitting
Hi-hiz yellow Specialized S-Works Evade II helmet

Specialized S-Works Evade II with ANGi | $275

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 305g

Basics

A lightweight aero road helmet that provides adequate ventilation and is equipped with MIPS safety features and “ANGi,” which connects to your smartphone and sends an alert to selected contacts with GPS coordinates in event of a crash.

Pros

  • Magnetic chin strap closure
  • Great for both training and racing
  • Peace of mind provided by multiple safety features

Cons

  • Rides high and top-heavy for a road helmet
  • Narrow profile may not suit all head shapes
  • Compromises aerodynamic benefits for road fit
Blue POC Omne Air Spin helmet

POC Omne Air Spin | $150

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 311g

Basics

A lightweight, comfortable road/gravel helmet with SPIN safety technology, sunglass storage, and multiple fit adjustability.

Pros

  • Great helmet for longer rides
  • Well-ventilated
  • Stays comfortably in place with good padding
  • Excellent price point considering SPIN safety tech

Cons

  • Not aerodynamic at all (i.e., a training helmet only)
  • May be cold in some climates due to multiple ventilation ports

