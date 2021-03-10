Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Cycling Shoes

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Fizik Transiro Powerstrap R4 | $130

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 237g (size 42)

Basics

A tri-specific shoe that pays close attention to detail with velcro straps designed for hassle-free transitions.

Pros

The Powerstrap velcro closure is superb, especially for short-course athletes

Great power transfer with a stiff sole

Comfortable and breathable

Cons

Sizing seems a little funky; consider ordering a half-size up

Giro Regime | $225

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 265g (size 42)

Basics

A carbon-composite soled road shoe with a molded footbed, featuring a double BOA ratcheting system for a precision fit. The shoe also has ventilation from toe to heel with a laser-perforated mid- and fore-foot outer shell.

Pros

Two separate high-quality BOA closures make in-ride tightening adjustments simple and precise

Excellent breathability, especially for indoor high-sweat riding

Super lightweight and incredibly responsive under foot

Cons

Do NOT try to do a flying mount in these; hard for a tri transition unless you plan to sit down in T1

BOA system is “all or none”—cannot loosen tension just a touch, once you pull the pin

Leather requires breaking in; our testers would have given five stars except for the ankle blisters the first few rides

Louis Garneau Chrome II | $100

Rating: ★ ★ | Weight: 272g (size 38)

Basics

This shoe features three velcro closures from ankle to toe, in addition to a full mesh seamless outer construction. These shoes accommodate all varieties of cleats with both SPD and 3-bolt cleat compatibility. The silver outer also offers high visibility for riders.

Pros

Thermobonding eliminates uncomfortable seams

Velcro straps offered plenty of fit versatility, while being incredibly easy to transition

Stiff sole with plenty of hardware for pedal compatibility

Cons

Cost-efficient plastic soles are heavier, less responsive, and slippery on wet surfaces

Some rattling and extra hardware had to be removed when Speedplay system installed

No heel loop, despite being a tri shoe

Specialized S-Works EXOS | $425

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 150g (size 42)

Basics

One of the highest-end road shoes Specialized makes, these are designed for the high-performance cyclist. Ultra light, stiff, and molded to your feet, while the quick-release BOA system makes it feasible for triathlon transitions.

Pros

By far the nicest cycling shoe we tested

Extremely lightweight upper makes it super flexible and breathable

Carbon plate keeps the bottom of the shoe incredibly stiff for power transfer

BOA system is fairly fast for entry and exit

Cons

With shoe snugness, a flying mount is ill-advised

Needs some breaking at the heel

Unless you’re a top-level cyclist, the price is probably higher than necessary

Shimano TR5W | $140

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 247g (size 42)

Basics

The standard race-quality triathlon shoe, the TR5W has an asymmetrical heel loop and one strap for fast transitions. There are some holes and breathability for water, and the shoe is compatible with Look/SPD-SL and SPD cleats.

Pros

This classic triathlon race shoe has received a few updates

Good value for a tri shoe

Fits snugly and provides solid connection to the pedal

Cons