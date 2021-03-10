Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Cycling Hydration Systems

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Profile Design HSF/Aero HC 800+ | $115

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 387g

Basics

A between-the-arms hydration system that incorporates the ability to refill on the fly, an integrated computer mount, flexible drink hose with integrated magnet, and an adjustable design with an 800mL capacity.

Pros

Integrated Garmin mount

Can be mounted above or below bars

Powerful magnet secures straw while riding

The cage also fits a standard water bottle—perfect for training

Cons

Zip-tie mounting makes for more difficult installation/removal

Fill port can splash when refilling on the fly

Bottle can rattle in cage when riding on rough surfaces

Vision Metron Front Hydration System | $83

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 335g

Basics

A computational fluid dynamic-designed, between-the-arms bottle system with a 700mL capacity, this has an adjustable moveable straw that can be raised to access fluids while maintaining the aero position, and a tray that attaches to the aerobars secured with hook-and-loop fasteners.

Pros

Detachable bento box allows nutrition storage

“Labyrinth” water fill spout reduces splash-back when refilling on the fly

Easy to install with bracket that snaps onto bars and secures with velcro

Cons

Refill port lid is difficult to replace when refilling while riding

Included computer mount is somewhat bulky

Xlab Mini Wing 105 | $60

Rating: ★ ★ | Weight: 186g

Basics

A saddle-mounted hydration system designed to carry two standard water bottles with mounting hardware that attaches the setup to a standard saddle—secured by a single screw on each rail.

Pros

Easy installation with only a single bolt per cage

Easy to access while riding but still sits low enough not to hinder your T1 mount

Included cages are sleek and hold bottles firmly in place

Cons

Not compatible with all saddle rails

Mounting hardware can potentially loosen over time

Torhans Aero30 | $70

Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 155g

Basics

A between-the-arms hydration system with a 30oz. capacity (also available in 20oz.) that attaches to the bike using the AeroMount bracket (sold separately). The latest model does feature a new spill- and splash-proof cap with a magnetic closure. An AeroTray accessory is also available, allowing athletes to attach a computer head unit.

Pros

Easy to refill on the fly with magnetic latch cover

Large capacity at 30oz.

Low-profile, aerodynamic design

Cons

Bottle can rattle on rough roads

Aero Mount is not included, but is necessary for installation

Narrow design makes it difficult to clean

Drinking tube is not very snug and can come loose

Speedfil Aero Bundle | $100

Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 234g (A2 & Z4 combined)

Basics

The Aero Bundle combines Speedfil’s A2 and Z4+ products into a complete between-the-arms hydration solution that can connect to any standard Specialized thread-compatible water bottle—giving the Aero Bundle a capacity of up to 24oz. The system also includes an integrated Garmin-compatible computer mount.

Pros

Easily refillable while riding

Compatible with standard water bottles

Simple to clean

Cons