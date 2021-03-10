Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Aerobars

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Zipp Vuka Clip with Alumina Evo Extensions | $140

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 545g

Basics

Zipp worked closely with top bike fitters when designing these aerobars. The result is a fit-focused bar with a wide range of adjustability that can be mounted above or below the handlebar. The extensions are available with either a 70mm or 110mm rise, and feature a S-bend shape that rolls 20mm inward to improve wrist comfort.

Pros

Multi-radius S-bend design provides a comfortable grip that’s easy on wrists

Highly adjustable design fits a wide variety of riders

Includes angled shims for forearm pad angle adjustment relative to the bars

Low price for a feature-packed production from a premium brand

Cons

Torx hardware requires specific tools that some might not own

Profile Design Sonic Ergo 35a | $160

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 559g

Basics

The Sonic Ergo 35a includes Profile Design’s updated Sonic bracket, which seeks to maintain the adjustability that so many of its predecessors were known for while cutting down on frontal area to minimize drag. The extension features a 35-degree ski-bend extension. Forearm rests are adjustable from 60mm of stack up to 130mm (using 70mm of spacers).

Pros

Robust hardware and design

Armrests can be used on either the left or right bar, or rotated 180 degrees

Very comfortable pads

Cons

High stack height of pads can’t be adjusted lower than 60mm

ENVE Carbon Clip-Ons | $350

Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 525g

Basics

These bars feature a unidirectional carbon fiber construction aimed at providing a high level of stiffness and strength. The clamps are available for either a standard 31.8 round base bar or for ENVE’s SES aero road bar. The forearm rests feature a reversible eight-hole pattern to allow adjustability, with pads made from compression-molded neoprene.

Pros

Extensions can be cut to length for either an S-bend or J-bend shape

Bracket has a low profile, low-stack design

Carbon construction creates an extremely stiff bar

Cons

Expensive for the slight weight and stiffness advantage

Forearm rests could do a better job of holding forearms in place

Vision Team Mini Clip-Ons | $162

Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 471g

Basics

The Vision Team Mini Clip-on bar is aimed at those wanting to add an aero position option to their road bike or for those who are competing in draft-legal racing. The simple design has changed very little in more than a decade. The latest iteration features 170mm aluminum extensions and includes enhancements to both the brackets and armrest pads for increased comfort and reduced drag.

Pros

Perfect choice for road bikes and hilly courses

Low-profile forearm rests with molded pads are surprisingly comfortable

ITU-legal for draft-legal races

Cons