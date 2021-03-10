Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Aerobars
Our guide to the best clip-on aerobats for 2021 has expert reviews, on how to find the right pair of bars for your tri or road bike setup.
Zipp Vuka Clip with Alumina Evo Extensions | $140
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 545g
Basics
Zipp worked closely with top bike fitters when designing these aerobars. The result is a fit-focused bar with a wide range of adjustability that can be mounted above or below the handlebar. The extensions are available with either a 70mm or 110mm rise, and feature a S-bend shape that rolls 20mm inward to improve wrist comfort.
Pros
- Multi-radius S-bend design provides a comfortable grip that’s easy on wrists
- Highly adjustable design fits a wide variety of riders
- Includes angled shims for forearm pad angle adjustment relative to the bars
- Low price for a feature-packed production from a premium brand
Cons
- Torx hardware requires specific tools that some might not own
Profile Design Sonic Ergo 35a | $160
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 559g
Basics
The Sonic Ergo 35a includes Profile Design’s updated Sonic bracket, which seeks to maintain the adjustability that so many of its predecessors were known for while cutting down on frontal area to minimize drag. The extension features a 35-degree ski-bend extension. Forearm rests are adjustable from 60mm of stack up to 130mm (using 70mm of spacers).
Pros
- Robust hardware and design
- Armrests can be used on either the left or right bar, or rotated 180 degrees
- Very comfortable pads
Cons
- High stack height of pads can’t be adjusted lower than 60mm
ENVE Carbon Clip-Ons | $350
Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 525g
Basics
These bars feature a unidirectional carbon fiber construction aimed at providing a high level of stiffness and strength. The clamps are available for either a standard 31.8 round base bar or for ENVE’s SES aero road bar. The forearm rests feature a reversible eight-hole pattern to allow adjustability, with pads made from compression-molded neoprene.
Pros
- Extensions can be cut to length for either an S-bend or J-bend shape
- Bracket has a low profile, low-stack design
- Carbon construction creates an extremely stiff bar
Cons
- Expensive for the slight weight and stiffness advantage
- Forearm rests could do a better job of holding forearms in place
Vision Team Mini Clip-Ons | $162
Rating: ★ ★ ★ | Weight: 471g
Basics
The Vision Team Mini Clip-on bar is aimed at those wanting to add an aero position option to their road bike or for those who are competing in draft-legal racing. The simple design has changed very little in more than a decade. The latest iteration features 170mm aluminum extensions and includes enhancements to both the brackets and armrest pads for increased comfort and reduced drag.
Pros
- Perfect choice for road bikes and hilly courses
- Low-profile forearm rests with molded pads are surprisingly comfortable
- ITU-legal for draft-legal races
Cons
- Limited adjustability, especially with aero bridge installed
- Narrow design limits ability to mount computer or hydration
- Fixed-length extensions make these bars primarily for very specific use cases