Reviewed: Wyn Republic Velocity Bib Shorts + Luceo Hex Racer Jersey + Paradigm Collection

Started in 2017 by pro triathlete couple Luke and Beth McKenzie, Wyn Republic has become something of a cult favorite among the triathlon crowd for its high-end, highly performance-minded, very on trend cycling and triathlon kits. Adding to the demand is the fact that kits are produced in small batches to limit waste—once something’s sold out it may or may not come back. (In addition to donation programs, the company also runs a sister activewear brand, MALO Republic, which has its own buy one-give one charitable program.)

We tested both the standard Velocity bib short (in navy blue) and the Velocity Paradigm bib shorts, but we’ll review both here together since they are largely the same. The main difference for the Paradigm line (both these shorts and the jersey below) is that 10% of proceeds from the Paradigm collection are going to set up scholarships for Black and Indigenous triathletes and cyclists. Athletes can apply for a scholarship by Dec. 1 and they will be awarded in January.

For cycling purposes, though, the shorts are very similar except for their colors. Think of these as standard high-end stylish cycling shorts with nice little touches around the edges—pretty much what Wyn has become known for. The mesh across the bibs was light and cool. And the bottom of the shorts have an interesting feature: they’re laser cut with no seams, meaning there’s no edge to rub, but there are silicon grippers in the fabric to keep the legs in place around the bottom of your thigh. At 8 inches, these are slightly longer shorts than others we tested.

The chamois is from Elastic Interface, treated with bacteriostatic to prevent anything from growing, and ergonomically shaped with specific inserts to fit your seat—ie. the inserts/sections for your sit bones are thickest, there’s a mid piece padding for your vagina/vulva and a small bit on the front for when you lean forward, and it’s all designed with and separated by thinner chamois so it moves easily with you. I found it to be very comfortable—padded without too much padding (though bulkier than some of the other shorts we’ve tried in this roundup), never sweaty or gross, and largely I didn’t think about what I was wearing while riding (which is what you want in shorts). The only issue I had was something I’ve mentioned in other reviews: I tend to ride slightly to one side of the seat and I found the edge of the chamois seam would rub on that side. I also found you really want to do the chamois cycling dance when you put them on—pull up one side, pull up the other, yank that chamois in place, and then pull it all up again when you get moving on the bike. Once everything’s where it’s supposed to be, you’ll be a lot happier.

As mentioned above, 10% of the proceeds from the Paradigm collection go to grants for minority athletes. But in this case there were also a few differences between the Luceo Hex Racer Jersey and the Paradigm Premium Jersey—though they were very similar designs. Think of one as the slightly higher end version of the other. Both come in the same Italian fabric, both have the high zipper with a low-cut collar, and both have the same kind of cut—very fitted with form-fitting sleeves that go to just above your elbow. Both are also cut slightly lower in the back to accommodate for leaning forward on the bike and both have reflective details on the pockets. The Paradigm jersey, though, has that performance fabric in the front and a slightly more ventilated fabric across the back and sides, with mesh just under the sleeves and armpit. The Luceo Hex Racer, which is designed to be their cycling race-fit jersey, has the performance fabric on front and back, mesh all the way down the sides for more ventilation there, and aerodynamic dimpled fabric along the very fitted sleeves. (In fact, the sleeves are so form fitting I often had to maneuver them into place.) This is a jersey for going fast.

However, I couldn’t tell you which I liked more; I found myself mixing and matching as the mood fit, reaching more often for the Paradigm jersey because of the slightly more ventilated back and sides, slightly less tight sleeves, and because I just liked the colors. Either way, though, you’re going to look very fly.