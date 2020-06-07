Reviewed: Ron Aeron X Disc Wheel

Ron Aeron X Disc Wheel

$1,245; 1180g, available in rim or disc, tubeless compatible

27mm external width

ronwheels.com

Though disc wheels are rarely considered a “budget” item—given that they’re a race-day only item that only works for certain riders on certain courses and in certain conditions—but the latest from Polish brand, Ron, is about as budget as you can get for a disc wheel. The new Aeron X falls way on the lower side of the weight scale for a disc wheel, more like a disc that costs over twice as much, and still comes with high-end features like ceramic bearings. Ron also offers a tire install service for those who don’t want to deal with the horrifyingly annoying task of mounting a tubeless tire and sealant on a disc wheel (trust us, it’s not something you want to do!). Though it’s available in rim or disc brake options (we tested the disc version), this wheel is best run with tubeless tires at a lower pressure (think <90psi depending on your weight) and disc brakes. With that combination, riders can expect an atypically smooth ride for a disc and the fantastic braking performance that takes a heavy carbon rim out of the equation.

Though there’s not much to differentiate one disc wheel from another out on the road, the Ron Aeron X holds up well to mileage and bumps without being so delicate that you have to be ultra careful about transporting it. The lenticular construction is said to be faster on certain bike frames, but the differences there are pretty marginal. Naturally, like all discs, this is not a good option for super hilly courses, given the weight penalty, or a good idea for heavy crosswinds and/or smaller riders.

