Reviewed: Rapha Pro Team II Bib Short and Flyweight Jersey

Welcome to the club. Rapha has created a community of cyclists from coffee shop crawlers and bikepackers to hardcoare roadies, all united by a love of two wheels and (dare I say) fashionable cycling clothes. Supporting that community is clothing with superb attention to detail, from chamois design to fabric choice and design detail. Once you dawn the Rapha logo you’ll notice head nods from strangers in the same brand. Rapha’s Men’s Pro Team II Bib Shorts and Flyweight Jersey are all around winners from comfort to durability, and Rapha’s industry-leading support—like free crash repairs and 50% off on downsized jerseys if you lose weight from cycling—makes the price tag a little easier to justify.

Rapha Pro Team II Bib Short ($270, rapha.cc)

This bib exemplifies Rapha’s design expertise as an all around great bib to build up your cycling kit. The Chamois offers a central channel that promotes air flow and prevents pressure against the pudendal nerve, and dense padding along the sit bones that dampen vibration over longer rides on mixed terrain. The spandex is a little thicker than some dedicated summer bibs we’ve tested, but it also feels more durable and has an ideal amount of compression in the thighs. The textured fabric not only stays put on your body, it prevents your butt from sliding around on the saddle – reducing fatigue and increasing performance.

Rapha Pro Team Flyweight Jersey ($180, rapha.cc)

The Men’s Pro Team Flyweight Jersey is a high performance top for the hottest days. The material is thin and light, yet holds up to a standard wash cycle with the rest of your lycra. The Pro Team line fits tight against the skin for performance. The front and back of the jersey feature two different kinds of mesh to promote airflow over the body and provide sun protection. We found the fabric shed sweat instantly and the jersey remained dry to the touch, even on a humid summer day. The downside to that mesh is that the jersey is somewhat see-through. This jersey had similar heat performance to the top performing Giordana FR-C Pro Short Sleeve Jersey Lyte, but with much better durability.