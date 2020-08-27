Reviewed: Giro Chrono Expert Bib Short and Jersey

Best value for money Top performing chamois for moisture wicking Looks as good as it feels Pockets on bibs are very convenient on casual rides

All around top performer for all day comfort in the saddle; a kit that performed as well or better than much pricier options

With the Chrono Expert line Giro brings super premium performance to a mid-range cycling kit. The Chrono Expert Bib Shorts perform as well or better than shorts we tested at twice their price.

Related: Triathlete’s Men’s 2020 Summer Cycling Clothing Roundup

Giro Chrono Expert Bib Short ($165, competitivecyclist.com)

The first thing we noticed about the Chrono Expert Bib Shorts is the somewhat slick-feeling chamois. That design is meant to provide airflow and reduce moisture buildup, and it works. After being impressed with initial testing, they made it onto a three day bikepacking trip where the shorts remained comfortable after full days in the saddle, and were able to dry quickly after jumping in a lake with them on. The downside may be durability: A stray branch put a hole into my new favorite pair of bib shorts. These bib shorts may not be the best choice for the rough and tumble, but for long days on the road they’re tough to beat.

Giro Chrono Expert Jersey ($110, competitivecyclist.com)

The matching jersey is also a top performer. While not quite as airy as the options from Rapha or Giordana, it manages moisture well, has perfect pocket placement, and has a much more flattering fit than most cycling jerseys.

Giro also added in features like grips around the bottoms of the shorts to keep them in place, and reflective details throughout the top and bottom to keep you visible at night. The mesh back of the shorts also has pockets built in, which come in handy for valuable or if you’re out on a casual ride without a jersey.