Reviewed: Castelli Super Leggera Bib Short and Aero Race 6/0 Jersey

Castelli is a well-established name in premium cycling apparel. Their clothing is remarkably durable, and lightweight, and their triathlon suits are among the best we’ve tested. The Super Leggera bib shorts and Aero Race 6.0 Jersey rank highly across the board. The only cons we could come up with were tight shoulders for those with swimmer arms, and the fabric of the shorts, while breathable and cool, felt a little stiff and papery.

Castelli Super Leggera Bib Shorts ($230, backcountry.com)

The Super Leggera Bib Shorts feature a proven Castelli chamois. It’s 3D shape feels bulky when you first put on the shorts, but once you get in the saddle it does it’s job well and is quickly forgotten. The shorts use a woven lycra that is thin yet durable. Castelli claims their woven fabric reduces the weight by 30% over a knit fabric, and the cooling effects are noticeable. The shorts stayed dry through an uphill time trial on a muggy day in August. We also found the suspender design to be the best we tested, with just enough support to keep the bibs in place, without any extra material. A single radio pocket was placed too high on the back to be useful to those of use not racing in a grand tour, but these bibs aren’t designed to provide storage, like the Pearl Izumi Interval Cargo Bib Short <<LINK>>. Among performance fabrics, Castelli ranks extremely well on performance. While these bibs don’t come with free repairs like Rapha’s do, you can be confident that they will survive heavy use, repeated washing, and withstand minor abrasions.

Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Jersey ($180, competitivecyclist.com)

The Aero 6.0 Jersey is designed to be a tight-fitting aero jersey. Castelli makes some of the fastest speed suits and that technology crosses over into this jersey. What we like about an aero jersey is that it sheds moisture instantly, adds some compression that feels good on hard rides, and it can be worn under other layers comfortably throughout the year. We are triathletes, however, and all that swimming leads to larger shoulders than a dedicated roadie. We found the shoulders and arms fit a little tighter than comfortable which led to slight bunching in the armpit. If you have more of a runner build this may not be an issue.

The Castelli cycling kit sits at a price range where there are lots of great options. If you’re looking for one of the fastest and most durable warm weather kits, you can feel confident that this will not disappoint.