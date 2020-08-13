Reviewed: Canyon Endurace WMN CF SL Disc 7.0

Canyon pioneered the direct-to-consumer, bike-out-of-a-box model. No bike shops; you only order directly from them. And that’s still what they’re best known for—more on the build for this bike below. Although Canyon has now expanded into the U.S., they’re also known as a European company and this bike has that much-loved clean Euro look and feel. The bike itself is nothing flashy, with mechanical Shimano 105 components and DT Swiss aluminum wheels, but it gets the job done.

Related: Triathlete’s 2020 Road Bike Buyer’s Guide

Canyon Endurace WMN CF SL Disc 7.0: The Build

When you buy a Canyon, the bike is shipped directly to you in a box with everything neatly packed and ready to go. On the model we tested, only the handlebars and seat required even the most basic torque wrench, which was also included in the box. From opening the cardboard to ready-to-ride was maybe 40 minutes. The hardest part was some fighting with the thru axle to get it to pop into place.



Canyon Endurace WMN CF SL Disc 7.0: The Good & Bad

The good parts of the Canyon Endurace WMN CF SL Disc 7.0 are all about the ease. It’s easy to build, it’s easy to use, it’s easy to ride. It comes spec’d with a DT Swiss E1850 aluminum wheelset with wide 28mm Continental tires, and feels ready for road, dirt, gravel, fondos. This is a bike for adventures and long rides. As the entry-level version of Canyon’s new women’s-specific frames, it not necessarily a racing or sprinting machine, but is designed to be comfortable over a variety of riding. You can also very easily put some aero-bars on this thing—and make the necessary fit adjustments. The bad thing about this bike is it’s an entry-level utilitarian bike that’s not necessarily a racing or sprinting machine. While comfortable, it’s not as smooth as the higher end models and it’s certainly not built for massive power transfer. (You’re probably not going to win a crit sprint on this bike, but, hey, you might.) The hoods and front end also felt large and bulky for a 2XS, and I found myself constantly irritated by the saddle—though those kinds of things tend to be personal preferences.

Canyon Endurace WMN CF SL Disc 7.0: Conclusions

For the price, this is a great entry- to mid-level carbon disc brake bike. There’s nothing mind-blowing about the ride. I never loved it or hated it. It felt very utilitarian, but it got the job done. And if you’re looking for something you can easily build and ride for centuries, training rides, triathlons, and the occasional dirt adventure, then the Canyon Endurance WMN CF SL is the most bang for your buck.