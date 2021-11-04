Quintana Roo’s Revamped V-PR Tri Bike, Reviewed

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

It’s been just about four years since one of the original tri-only brands, Quintana Roo, released a meaningful update to their line. Back in 2017, QR finally stepped into the disc-brake fray with its PRsix Disc—a relatively major upgrade from a company that made its mark first in tri wetsuits, later in entry-level tri bikes, and now almost-exclusively in the mid- to high-end tri world. Now, with the V-PR, QR has made another slight adjustment to their line with some aero gains, some grams shed, an updated ride experience, and a bike with some little details that we’ll likely see elsewhere very very soon. In many ways, the V-PR isn’t so much one single significant update, but instead significant as a sum of its parts.

Looking for an in-depth deep dive that breaks down the specs and field tests, and compares the V-PR to its biggest competitors: A Deep Dive Into Quintana Roo’s V-PR Tri Bike

Quintana Roo V-PR: The Basics

At a first glance, there’s not a ton, visually, that looks different from the V-PR and its genetically closest cousin, the PRsix2 Disc. On the outside the frame looks fairly similar, but you’ll find little differences that add up to aerodynamic and weight gains and losses, respectively. The fork/headtube shape seemingly takes a step back with a shallow, hingeless-looking design—whereas the previous PRsix Disc iterations had that fork piece in front of the headtube. The fork itself is also shockingly thin and looks more like an old-school road bike than a superbike from 2021. At the bottom bracket junction, you’ll see a carbon bridge that draws a virtual line from the front hub to the rear—something we’ve seen in a multitude of bikes like the new Scott Plasma 6. Elsewhere much is the same, like QR’s signature asymmetrical rear triangle and off-center downtube/bottom bracket design that directs airflow from the drive to the non drive side.

Quintana Roo has also continued with its unique build program that offers two types of aerobars, Vision’s Pro or TFA cockpit, multiple paint options, part customizations, and a very cool assembled-in-the-USA process that delivers the bike to your door, 90% assembled (and even to your specs if requested). Also, be aware that these great options mean a little bit of planning ahead as there is a six-week lead time from online order to delivery.

RELATED: Deep Dive: Scott Plasma 6 Triathlon Bike

Quintana Roo V-PR: The Good

Aerodynamic improvements aside (QR claims a 5% aero advantage over the previous PRsix2), the big news from QR on the V-PR is the excellent stability and tracking, the improved liveliness, a smooth ride quality, and some of the little details. While we’ll dive in deeper on each point in our extended review, know that the V-PR locks into straight lines super well, the ride quality is smoother over all frequency bumps (little, fast bumps up to big hits like potholes), and it’s far more responsive than not only previous QR PR versions, but snappier than all but maybe one tri bike in this range. To be clear, the V-PR is one of the most alive-feeling tri bikes we’ve ever ridden, in terms of acceleration.

And yet some of the best, most notable gold stars in the V-PR aren’t necessarily a part of the frame itself. For instance, the new aerobar options, like Vision’s super-fast/aero Pro bars or their more adjustable TF-R is a welcome choice—particularly when coupled with Profile’s QR-optimized front hydration system. Where some brands like to make their proprietary front end or hydration setup entirely in-house, there’s a strong value in letting the pros (Vision and Profile in QR’s case) do what they do best and let the bike brand stick to bike things.

Finally, I’d have to say the buy-in for the V-PR is something to pay attention to. Under $9,000 for a 12-speed Di2 Ultegra setup may not seem like a bargain, but it’s still a couple thousand under some comparable superbikes. Better yet, QR assures me there will be even lower-priced versions of the V-PR coming down the line soon, so if you want something less expensive, be patient.

Quintana Roo V-PR: The OK

First, while the V-PR is lighter than previous bikes from QR at this level, it still sits pretty squarely in the same ballpark as equivalent frame shapes like Scott’s Plasma 6 or the Cervelo P5 (we weighed our V-PR Di2 Dura-Ace size 54cm in at 21 pounds, 6 ounces with hydration and storage; 20 pounds, 2 ounces no storage or hydration). To be fair, the Plasma 6 does come with shallower wheels than the 60mm/80mm QR setup we weighed, but we’re still talking about ounces, not pounds, and it’s unlikely you’ll feel it on the road (whereas you will feel the acceleration when standing up, on the other hand).

Also, while the V-PR tracks super well in straight lines—even in crosswinds—it’s not exactly a scalpel through corners or descents. We found that the bike likes to find a line and stick to it and doesn’t adjust super well on changing-radius corners or while already locked into a turn. This shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for any triathletes, however, as the value of a stable, solid bike in the aerobars is a much bigger priority over a tri bike that can absolutely fly through descents.

Conclusions

There is a lot that triathletes should love about the new V-PR—the encouraging pricepoint, the excellent tri-details like aerobar selection, good integrated front hydration, ready-to-ride delivery, improved ride quality, reduced weight, and more slippery aerodynamics (according to QR). Is the V-PR such a big leap that all PRsix2 Disc owners should take pics of their bikes, fire up eBay, and get in line for a V-PR? Probably not. That said, if you’re a long-course athlete looking for a super-stable, comfortable bike that’s actually fun to ride, and you’re ready for an upgrade from whatever $3,000-5,000 bike you’ve already got, this is a killer option.