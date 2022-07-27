Quintana Roo’s Latest Midrange Revision, the X-PR, Reviewed

Borrowing the geometry and aero details from its $9k sibling, the X-PR has tons of fit options, spec and color customization, and builds to help save money without sacrificing quality.

Sometimes gains come in leaps and bounds, and sometimes they come slowly. In the world of midrange “superbikes”—bikes like the Canyon Speedmax CF or Cervelo P-Series, for instance—gains most often trickle down from above. Bikes above $8,000, while unaffordable to most, pave the way for more realistically priced bikes with similar features. This is exactly what we see with the new Quintana Roo X-PR.

Quintana Roo X-PR Review: The Basics

For right around $5,000, the new X-PR gives you the same aero gains (5% claimed by QR over the previous PRSIX2 Disc model), the same handling, and the same customization options as the $8,000 V-PR. In return, you’ll get a lower-modulus carbon—that’s actually more durable than the carbon on the V-PR—a less-integrated front end, and a much more budget-minded spec package. For starters, the base model of X-PR comes with mechanical disc brakes, no hydration, and complete 11-speed Ultegra mechanical (no cut corners on components like cranksets).

You also get the option to choose from six sizes, 16 paint colors, seven decal colors, Fit Ready service (at an extra charge), and/or white glove delivery (also at an extra charge). Quintana Roo will work directly with your fit numbers (provided by a previous bike or local fitter) to set the bike up perfectly and give you the option to get it delivered fully built to fit. For almost half the price of its upper-end V-PR, you still get some very luxurious options on a frame that’s been optimized around long-course tri racing.

Quintana Roo X-PR Review: The Good

There’s a lot to like about this less-expensive upgrade over the PRSIX2 Disc line.The sight aero gains and weight reduction are worth noting, but it’s more the intangibles that make this an exciting bike. We loved how well spec’d the mechanical disc brakes were—well-matched rotors and calipers meant that the braking feel is as close to hydraulic disc as any mechnicals we’ve ever tried. Furthermore, the handling is soundly predictable (much like the V-PR, of course) and tracks effortlessly in straight-line situations while riding smoothly over both high- and low-frequency road chatter.

The components are also decent enough—mechanical 11 speed is probably enough for 99% of triathletes, especially long-course ones—but it’s the fit options, the build options, the customization, and the delivery options that make a decidedly midrange bike feel more premium than its price tag. For those with particular needs (fit, for instance) or wants (colors, for instance), you’d be hard pressed to find a bike in this price range with this many sizes, component build options, or color options. Most brands don’t even offer that level of service anymore, let alone a direct-to-consumer outfit that’s still coming in at under $6,000 for a complete.

Quintana Roo X-PR Review: The Ok

We were excited to see the X-PR be more competitive, price wise, and with all of the just-mentioned options and extras, it’s tough to imagine this bike costing less, but it’s still a far cry from something we could consider “entry level.” When compared to other models in this price range—again, like the Cervelo P-Series, the Canyon Speedmax CF 8 Disc, or even the Argon 13 E-117 Tri Disc—they’re giving you quite a bit more spec for your buck, like hydraulic brakes or even race wheels (the Canyon). Keeping in mind that the mechanical disc brakes on the X-PR are actually really really good—and maybe even a better choice for most triathletes who don’t want to work on hydraulics—it would still be nice if the X-PR were priced closer to $4,000 than $5,000.

Elsewhere, there’s not a whole lot to complain about, except of course that QR’s bikes are all made to order, so there’s always their six-week lead time to keep in the back of your head. That said, many manufacturers quite simply don’t have bikes (or the components for bikes in most cases), so at least QR is realistic about their delivery times, while other brands might not be.

Conclusions

The X-PR is a bike that Quintana Roo absolutely had to make in order to maintain their connection to everyday triathletes—and prevent them from becoming an elite-only bike brand. As such, the X-PR does a great job of bringing luxury design and options into a more affordable bracket.

For long-course racers who understand that a predictable, well-fitting bike with a smooth ride is literally the best thing they can do to help their everyday training and racing, the X-PR is an obvious choice—even if it’s a little pricier than its competitors. Keep in mind, most brands aren’t even offering many of the sizes, fitting/delivery services, component or customization options that QR is, so when you take those intangibles into account, the X-PR really is a good deal after all.

