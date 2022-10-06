Ironman World Championship 2022 Kona Bike Count, Day One
Feast upon the bike count data behind the frames, components, aerobars, wheels, and saddles that the 2022 Hawaii Ironman World Championship day one racers are using in Kona this year.
It’s been a long time since the last Kona bike count, and while we got a glimpse at what the best in the world were riding back at St. George in May, the “American-centricity” of the unique event was apparent (yes, that included lots of road bikes with drop bars). And although the field is substantially less international than in previous Kona editions—Ironman tells us that there were very very few athletes from Japan or China this year due to travel restrictions in the qualification period—this is still a solid look at what a top international field chooses for their big race.
To (slightly) complicate matters more, Ironman World Championships has been split into two days: The first day is the women’s field, the pro women’s field, and a handful of men’s age groups; the second day is the men’s pro field and the remaining men. For the 2022 Kona bike count, we’ve decided to break the data into two days, then later combine it for an overall analysis, as there are also a record number of athletes racing during Kona week.
Below, we have the Kona 2022 day one data for bikes (brands with four or more represented), components, aerobars (brands with seven more more represented), wheels (brands with 14 or more represented), and saddles (brands with more than 15, excluding OEM or unbranded).
Once again, Cervélo reigns supreme in the day one bike count, followed by Trek, with numbers so high they mirror the combined bike count numbers from St. George earlier in the year (remember, this is only roughly half the field). While a further apples-to-apples analysis should wait until both days are in, first take a look at the fascinating data below on the frames, drivetrains, aerobars, wheels, and saddles that’ll be on the Queen K on this first day of racing.
Ironman World Championship Kona 2022 Bike Count
|Bikes (at least 4)
|Cervelo
|569
|Trek
|336
|Canyon
|293
|Specialized
|210
|Quintana Roo
|171
|Felt
|139
|Argon 18
|112
|BMC
|90
|Scott
|60
|Liv
|58
|Giant
|55
|Cube
|35
|Ceepo
|34
|Cannondale
|34
|Ventum
|27
|Orbea
|24
|Dimond
|18
|Fuji
|18
|Pinarello
|12
|Parlee
|10
|Kuota
|10
|Merida
|9
|Ku
|8
|Airsteem
|8
|Wilier
|8
|Boardman
|7
|Look
|6
|Guru
|6
|Colnago
|6
|Blue
|6
|Stevens
|6
|Planet X
|6
|Ridley
|5
|Cipollini
|5
|Focus
|5
|Factor
|5
|Garneau
|4
|Kestrel
|4
|Groupsets
|Shimano
|1,765
|SRAM
|543
|Campagnolo
|13
|Aerobars (at least 7)
|Profile Design
|691
|Bontrager/Trek
|267
|3T
|190
|Zipp
|185
|Cervelo
|139
|Vision
|125
|Canyon
|108
|Specialized
|103
|Felt
|89
|Giant
|68
|51 Speedshop
|68
|Argon 18
|55
|Drag2Zero
|37
|AeroCoach
|32
|SYNC
|28
|Ventum
|17
|Pro
|14
|Syntace
|12
|HED
|11
|Deda
|11
|Oval Concepts
|9
|Speedbar
|8
|Tririg
|7
|Wattshop
|7
|Wheels (at least 14)
|Zipp
|1178
|DT Swiss
|680
|ENVE
|410
|Bontrager
|324
|Reynolds
|248
|Roval
|210
|HED
|176
|Mavic
|144
|SwissSide
|118
|Vision
|112
|Giant
|76
|FLO
|64
|Princeton
|51
|Profile Design
|51
|FFWD
|44
|Cadex
|32
|Campagnolo
|28
|Hunt
|24
|Fulcrum
|22
|Lightweight
|18
|Corima
|14
|Saddles (over 15, excluding OEM/unbranded)
|ISM
|840
|Specialized
|348
|Fizik
|213
|Bontrager
|170
|Selle Italia
|154
|Cobb
|123
|Prologo
|90
|Terry
|17
|Shimano/PRO
|54
|Gebiomized
|37
|SMP
|33
|Dash
|15