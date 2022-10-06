Become a Member

Bike

Ironman World Championship 2022 Kona Bike Count, Day One

Feast upon the bike count data behind the frames, components, aerobars, wheels, and saddles that the 2022 Hawaii Ironman World Championship day one racers are using in Kona this year.

It’s been a long time since the last Kona bike count, and while we got a glimpse at what the best in the world were riding back at St. George in May, the “American-centricity” of the unique event was apparent (yes, that included lots of road bikes with drop bars). And although the field is substantially less international than in previous Kona editions—Ironman tells us that there were very very few athletes from Japan or China this year due to travel restrictions in the qualification period—this is still a solid look at what a top international field chooses for their big race.

To (slightly) complicate matters more, Ironman World Championships has been split into two days: The first day is the women’s field, the pro women’s field, and a handful of men’s age groups; the second day is the men’s pro field and the remaining men. For the 2022 Kona bike count, we’ve decided to break the data into two days, then later combine it for an overall analysis, as there are also a record number of athletes racing during Kona week.

Below, we have the Kona 2022 day one data for bikes (brands with four or more represented), components, aerobars (brands with seven more more represented), wheels (brands with 14 or more represented), and saddles (brands with more than 15, excluding OEM or unbranded).

Once again, Cervélo reigns supreme in the day one bike count, followed by Trek, with numbers so high they mirror the combined bike count numbers from St. George earlier in the year (remember, this is only roughly half the field). While a further apples-to-apples analysis should wait until both days are in, first take a look at the fascinating data below on the frames, drivetrains, aerobars, wheels, and saddles that’ll be on the Queen K on this first day of racing.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

Ironman World Championship Kona 2022 Bike Count

Bikes (at least 4)
Cervelo 569
Trek 336
Canyon 293
Specialized 210
Quintana Roo 171
Felt 139
Argon 18 112
BMC 90
Scott 60
Liv 58
Giant 55
Cube 35
Ceepo 34
Cannondale 34
Ventum 27
Orbea 24
Dimond 18
Fuji 18
Pinarello 12
Parlee 10
Kuota 10
Merida 9
Ku 8
Airsteem 8
Wilier 8
Boardman 7
Look 6
Guru 6
Colnago 6
Blue 6
Stevens 6
Planet X 6
Ridley 5
Cipollini 5
Focus 5
Factor 5
Garneau 4
Kestrel 4
Groupsets
Shimano 1,765
SRAM 543
Campagnolo 13
Aerobars (at least 7)
Profile Design 691
Bontrager/Trek 267
3T 190
Zipp 185
Cervelo 139
Vision 125
Canyon 108
Specialized 103
Felt 89
Giant 68
51 Speedshop 68
Argon 18 55
Drag2Zero 37
AeroCoach 32
SYNC 28
Ventum 17
Pro 14
Syntace 12
HED 11
Deda 11
Oval Concepts 9
Speedbar 8
Tririg 7
Wattshop 7
Wheels (at least 14)
Zipp 1178
DT Swiss 680
ENVE 410
Bontrager 324
Reynolds 248
Roval 210
HED 176
Mavic 144
SwissSide 118
Vision 112
Giant 76
FLO 64
Princeton 51
Profile Design 51
FFWD 44
Cadex 32
Campagnolo 28
Hunt 24
Fulcrum 22
Lightweight 18
Corima 14
Saddles (over 15, excluding OEM/unbranded)
ISM 840
Specialized 348
Fizik 213
Bontrager 170
Selle Italia 154
Cobb 123
Prologo 90
Terry 17
Shimano/PRO 54
Gebiomized 37
SMP 33
Dash 15

