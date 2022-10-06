Ironman World Championship 2022 Kona Bike Count, Day One

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

It’s been a long time since the last Kona bike count, and while we got a glimpse at what the best in the world were riding back at St. George in May, the “American-centricity” of the unique event was apparent (yes, that included lots of road bikes with drop bars). And although the field is substantially less international than in previous Kona editions—Ironman tells us that there were very very few athletes from Japan or China this year due to travel restrictions in the qualification period—this is still a solid look at what a top international field chooses for their big race.

To (slightly) complicate matters more, Ironman World Championships has been split into two days: The first day is the women’s field, the pro women’s field, and a handful of men’s age groups; the second day is the men’s pro field and the remaining men. For the 2022 Kona bike count, we’ve decided to break the data into two days, then later combine it for an overall analysis, as there are also a record number of athletes racing during Kona week.

Below, we have the Kona 2022 day one data for bikes (brands with four or more represented), components, aerobars (brands with seven more more represented), wheels (brands with 14 or more represented), and saddles (brands with more than 15, excluding OEM or unbranded).

Once again, Cervélo reigns supreme in the day one bike count, followed by Trek, with numbers so high they mirror the combined bike count numbers from St. George earlier in the year (remember, this is only roughly half the field). While a further apples-to-apples analysis should wait until both days are in, first take a look at the fascinating data below on the frames, drivetrains, aerobars, wheels, and saddles that’ll be on the Queen K on this first day of racing.

Ironman World Championship Kona 2022 Bike Count

Bikes (at least 4) Cervelo 569 Trek 336 Canyon 293 Specialized 210 Quintana Roo 171 Felt 139 Argon 18 112 BMC 90 Scott 60 Liv 58 Giant 55 Cube 35 Ceepo 34 Cannondale 34 Ventum 27 Orbea 24 Dimond 18 Fuji 18 Pinarello 12 Parlee 10 Kuota 10 Merida 9 Ku 8 Airsteem 8 Wilier 8 Boardman 7 Look 6 Guru 6 Colnago 6 Blue 6 Stevens 6 Planet X 6 Ridley 5 Cipollini 5 Focus 5 Factor 5 Garneau 4 Kestrel 4

Groupsets Shimano 1,765 SRAM 543 Campagnolo 13

Aerobars (at least 7) Profile Design 691 Bontrager/Trek 267 3T 190 Zipp 185 Cervelo 139 Vision 125 Canyon 108 Specialized 103 Felt 89 Giant 68 51 Speedshop 68 Argon 18 55 Drag2Zero 37 AeroCoach 32 SYNC 28 Ventum 17 Pro 14 Syntace 12 HED 11 Deda 11 Oval Concepts 9 Speedbar 8 Tririg 7 Wattshop 7

Wheels (at least 14) Zipp 1178 DT Swiss 680 ENVE 410 Bontrager 324 Reynolds 248 Roval 210 HED 176 Mavic 144 SwissSide 118 Vision 112 Giant 76 FLO 64 Princeton 51 Profile Design 51 FFWD 44 Cadex 32 Campagnolo 28 Hunt 24 Fulcrum 22 Lightweight 18 Corima 14