Face-Off: Orbea Ordu M10iLTD Vs. Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 DISC

Orbea Ordu M10iLTD

$9,000 (Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Vision 55 SC Disc Carbon TLR CL Wheels)

orbea.com

Weight: 19 pounds, size S/M (without hydration)

What

Thanks to their Spanish ProTour ambitions, the new disc-equipped Ordu is still UCI legal, but it looks far different from previous incarnations. The super-sleek seatpost-style monopost aerobar riser is easily adjustable and helps keep the long headtube clean and cable-free. Triathletes should note that the new Ordu comes with an aero-optimized water bottle and downtube storage.

Pros

This update to the slightly dated Ordu design is not only faster (41 seconds over 112 miles by Orbea’s calculations), but is also lighter, has better handling, and is more adjustable than the old version. While we can’t verify the aero tunnel claims, this is a stable ride that doesn’t break the scales and has loads of adjustability (that won’t require a pro mechanic). Though it’s not a make-or-break stat, the Ordu also has absolutely stunning paint and is actually a surprisingly good deal on build.

Cons

One of the big reasons the new Ordu is super adjustable is because it comes in just three sizes. (The S/M and M/L are the same frame with different seatposts and monopost aerobar ris- ers.) No fault there—in fact, it helps keep the bike’s price down with fewer molds—but it’s worth noting. Also, while triathletes will undoubtedly use this bike, it’s not a “tri bike” like the Canyon—it’s still a UCI-legal time trial bike that works for tri, as evidenced by the 78-degree seat angle compared to the Canyon Speedmax’s 80 degrees.

Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 DISC

$8,000 (Shimano Ultegra Di2, DT Swiss ARC 1400 Dicut Wheels)

canyon.com

Weight: 20 pounds, 5 ounces, size M (hydration removed)

What

Canyon has completely revamped their new Speedmax, much like Orbea did, by adding a more aero cockpit, more integration, and disc brakes. Canyon took it a step further with some features like an in-frame hydration bladder, an in-frame bento box, and in-frame tool storage.

Pros

With Canyon waving goodbye to UCI limits, the Speedmax is first and foremost a triathlon bike. The built-in hydration (600ml-700ml depending on size), nutrition, and tool storage (tools included!) all make this a totally tri race-ready setup right out of the box. For a non-race-equipped bike like the Ordu expect to add a few hundred dollars to the price tag to get it into T1. Also, while we can’t verify aero claims, we would expect this non-UCI frame to beat out a UCI-compliant competitor, as the tubes are very deep throughout. In contrast to the Ordu, the Speedmax not only has five sizes, but the XS size comes with smaller 650b wheels for improved handling. Bonus: This build also comes with a 4iii power meter.

Cons

The Speedmax comes in a wider range of sizes, so it’s arguably more important to get the size right, as you don’t have as much fit flexibility. This wouldn’t be a big deal, but remember Canyon is mail-order only (although you can return it, hassle-free, within 30 days). The ride itself is definitely a bit more twitchy than the Ordu, but only at low to mid speeds—at high speeds in the aerobars, even in crosswinds, it’s still solid. Also, with so many built-in gadgets it prevents a certain level of customization (no room for hydration in the aerobars, for instance).

The Winner: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 DISC

This is a close one, but in pure tri-focused features and race readiness, the Speedmax gets the nod by inches. By ditching UCI rules and sleekly integrating everything under the sun, this update should warm triathletes’ hearts.