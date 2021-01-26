Critique My Fit: Saddle Sores And More

Each month, we’ll be choosing one of our members to get a free virtual fit from expert bike fitter, Jon Blyer, owner of Brooklyn-based ACME Bicycles, a Retul Certified Master Bike Fitter, and teacher at the Guru Academy in Bethel, CT.

Using the member's email fit feedback and three video angles, Blyer gives his recommendations below, along with suggestions that can apply to other readers' situations with similar problems.

Dear Jon,

I’m a 57-year-old female. I’m 5-foot-10-inches and have a 29-inch inseam. I’ve been enjoying triathlons since 1990, and my favorite distance is sprint. My target race for 2021 is the Ironman World Championship.

The bike you’ll see me on was built based on my old bike metrics, so I’ve never had a real fit on this bike, a 2020 S-Works Shiv disc, size medium with Speedplay Zero pedals. Both saddle and handlebars came with the bike—a Specialized Sitero Pro saddle and Specialized Shiv Aerobar, adjustable stack. The build metrics were off another TT bike, where my saddle was a big, cushiony Profile Design saddle. I think it was the Vertex. The new saddle is unlike any I have ridden before, with it’s wider nose, but continues to provide random saddle sores, despite having more than 6,000 miles of use. I used chamois cream (Chamois Butt’r) all summer, but the saddle sores still happen.

– Leslie S.

Hi Leslie,

Thanks for the background information and the videos. Sorry to hear about your saddle sores and discomfort. I took a look at the video and images you sent in, and I really like the forward tilt to your pelvis and the neutral posture of your low back. Your aerobars seem to be set up relatively high, leaving you with a nice open hip angle, but you may be giving up some speed to the wind. My goal when working with athletes is always to solve discomforts or injuries before going after potential time savings, so let’s try and get to the bottom of your discomforts first.

I’ve got seven points for you to consider: