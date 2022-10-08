Cervélo Dominates The Hawaii Ironman World Championship 2022 Kona Bike Count

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps,
Below, we have the Kona 2022 bike count combined days one and two data for bikes (brands with four or more represented), components, pedals, wheels (brands with 14 or more represented), and saddles (brands with more than 15, excluding OEM or unbranded).
Further down, we’ve got the data for the pro men—pulled out separately for the first time (thanks to the separate transition).
Once again, Cervélo reigns supreme, but for the first time we see Canyon upend Trek for the number-two spot. We also see DT Swiss grab the crown in the wheel count with an amazing jump in the count, and a few other surprises. Scroll down for the rest of the data on bikes, components, wheels, saddles, and more!
Ironman World Championship Kona 2022 Bike Count
Bikes
|(at least 4)
|
|Cervelo
|1033
|Canyon
|776
|Trek
|614
|Specialized
|378
|Felt
|274
|Quintana Roo
|265
|Argon 18
|231
|Scott
|224
|BMC
|194
|Giant
|154
|Cube
|93
|Orbea
|61
|Cannondale
|60
|Liv
|58
|Ceepo
|52
|Ventum
|46
|Dimond
|45
|Pinarello
|42
|Fuji
|27
|Merida
|19
|Wilier
|19
|Parlee
|18
|Kuota
|17
|Ku
|14
|Airsteem
|13
|Stevens
|13
|Factor
|13
|Look
|12
|Guru
|12
|Colnago
|12
|Planet X
|11
|Boardman
|10
|Focus
|10
|Blue
|9
|Ridley
|9
|Garneau
|8
|Cipollini
|6
|Kestrel
|6
|Diamondback
|4
|Squad
|4
Components
|Shimano
|3,516
|SRAM
|1150
|Campagnolo
|24
Wheels
|(at least 14)
|
|DT Swiss
|1498
|Zipp
|1187
|ENVE
|792
|Bontrager
|536
|Reynolds
|428
|HED
|421
|Roval
|383
|Mavic
|273
|SwissSide
|272
|Vision
|206
|FLO
|126
|FFWD
|108
|Giant
|106
|Princeton
|84
|Profile Design
|83
|Cadex
|66
|Campagnolo
|62
|Hunt
|42
|Corima
|40
|Fulcrum
|39
|Reserve
|35
|Lightweight
|29
|Xentis
|27
|Rolf
|14
Saddles
|(over 15, excluding OEM/unbranded)
|
|ISM
|1612
|Fizik
|610
|Specialized
|592
|Bontrager
|342
|Selle Italia
|332
|Cobb
|237
|Prologo
|233
|Shimano/PRO
|128
|Gebiomized
|101
|Dash
|71
|SMP
|56
|Syncro
|32
|Fabric
|32
|Terry
|17
Pedals
|Shimano
|1227
|Look
|1123
|Garmin
|857
|Assioma
|783
|Speedplay
|648
|Powertap
|84
|Time
|57
Pro Men’s Count
Bikes
|Cervelo
|101
|Canyon
|6
|Giant
|5
|Trek
|5
|BMC
|3
|Scott
|3
|Argon 18
|2
|Dimond
|2
|Orbea
|2
|CADEX
|2
|Cube
|1
|Specialized
|1
|Pinarello
|1
|Quintana Roo
|1
|Ventum
|1
|Cipolilini
|1
|Merida
|1
|Felt
|1
Aerobars
|Drag2Zero
|9
|Integrated
|7
|Sync
|6
|51 Speedshop
|4
|Radsport
|3
|Tririg
|2
|Vision
|2
|Revolver
|2
|Profile Design, Wattshop, Intri, Aeron, Aerobar.Bike, First Wheel, Most, My Position Bike
|1 each
Wheels
|DT Swiss
|18
|CADEX
|14
|HED
|10
|Zipp
|9
|SwissSide
|8
|Princeton
|5
|Shimano
|4
|Ellevel
|4
|Aeron
|4
|FFWD
|4
|ENVE, Troika, Knight, Mavic, Parcours, Bontrager, Revo, Vision
|2 each
Components
Front Hydration
|XLAB
|14
|Integrated
|9
|Giant
|2
|Profile Design
|2
|Tririg, Arundel, Vision, Torhans
|1 each
Rear Hydration
|XLAB
|20
|Profile Design
|8
|Tririg, Vision, Intri, Elite, Arundel, Zipp, FSA
|1 each
Saddles
|Gebiomized
|11
|ISM
|6
|Bontrager
|4
|Selle Italia
|4
|Fizik
|4
|Giant
|3
|Specialized
|3
|Belcarra
|2
|Dash
|2
|Move, Profile Design, Fabric, Prologo, JCobb
|1 each
Pedals
|Shimano
|21
|Speedplay
|17
|Look
|3
|Assioma
|3
|Garmin, Time, Keywin
|1 each