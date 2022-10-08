Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

Bike

Cervélo Dominates The Hawaii Ironman World Championship 2022 Kona Bike Count

A few surprises highlight the combined Hawaii Ironman World Championship 2022 Kona bike count data from days one and two, as well as pro men's bike count data—including frames, wheels, saddles, components, and more.

,

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Below, we have the Kona 2022 bike count combined days one and two data for bikes (brands with four or more represented), components, pedals, wheels (brands with 14 or more represented), and saddles (brands with more than 15, excluding OEM or unbranded).

Further down, we’ve got the data for the pro men—pulled out separately for the first time (thanks to the separate transition).

Related: The Hottest New Gear In Kona

Once again, Cervélo reigns supreme, but for the first time we see Canyon upend Trek for the number-two spot. We also see DT Swiss grab the crown in the wheel count with an amazing jump in the count, and a few other surprises. Scroll down for the rest of the data on bikes, components, wheels, saddles, and more!

 

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

Ironman World Championship Kona 2022 Bike Count

Section divider

Bikes

 

(at least 4)
Cervelo 1033
Canyon 776
Trek 614
Specialized 378
Felt 274
Quintana Roo 265
Argon 18 231
Scott 224
BMC 194
Giant 154
Cube 93
Orbea 61
Cannondale 60
Liv 58
Ceepo 52
Ventum 46
Dimond 45
Pinarello 42
Fuji 27
Merida 19
Wilier 19
Parlee 18
Kuota 17
Ku 14
Airsteem 13
Stevens 13
Factor 13
Look 12
Guru 12
Colnago 12
Planet X 11
Boardman 10
Focus 10
Blue 9
Ridley 9
Garneau 8
Cipollini 6
Kestrel 6
Diamondback 4
Squad 4
Section divider

Components

Shimano 3,516
SRAM 1150
Campagnolo 24
Section divider

Wheels

(at least 14)
DT Swiss 1498
Zipp 1187
ENVE 792
Bontrager 536
Reynolds 428
HED 421
Roval 383
Mavic 273
SwissSide 272
Vision 206
FLO 126
FFWD 108
Giant 106
Princeton 84
Profile Design 83
Cadex 66
Campagnolo 62
Hunt 42
Corima 40
Fulcrum 39
Reserve 35
Lightweight 29
Xentis 27
Rolf 14
Section divider

Saddles

(over 15, excluding OEM/unbranded)
ISM 1612
Fizik 610
Specialized 592
Bontrager 342
Selle Italia 332
Cobb 237
Prologo 233
Shimano/PRO 128
Gebiomized 101
Dash 71
SMP 56
Syncro 32
Fabric 32
Terry 17
Section divider

Pedals

Shimano 1227
Look 1123
Garmin 857
Assioma 783
Speedplay 648
Powertap 84
Time 57
Section divider

Pro Men’s Count

Bikes

Cervelo 101
Canyon 6
Giant 5
Trek 5
BMC 3
Scott 3
Argon 18 2
Dimond 2
Orbea 2
CADEX 2
Cube 1
Specialized 1
Pinarello 1
Quintana Roo 1
Ventum 1
Cipolilini 1
Merida 1
Felt 1
Section divider

Aerobars

Drag2Zero 9
Integrated 7
Sync 6
51 Speedshop 4
Radsport 3
Tririg 2
Vision 2
Revolver 2
Profile Design, Wattshop, Intri, Aeron, Aerobar.Bike, First Wheel, Most, My Position Bike 1 each
Section divider

Wheels

DT Swiss 18
CADEX 14
HED 10
Zipp 9
SwissSide 8
Princeton 5
Shimano 4
Ellevel 4
Aeron 4
FFWD 4
ENVE, Troika, Knight, Mavic, Parcours, Bontrager, Revo, Vision 2 each
Section divider

Components

Shimano 31
SRAM 18
Section divider

Front Hydration

XLAB 14
Integrated 9
Giant 2
Profile Design 2
Tririg, Arundel, Vision, Torhans 1 each
Section divider

Rear Hydration

XLAB 20
Profile Design 8
Tririg, Vision, Intri, Elite, Arundel, Zipp, FSA 1 each
Section divider

Saddles

Gebiomized 11
ISM 6
Bontrager 4
Selle Italia 4
Fizik 4
Giant 3
Specialized 3
Belcarra 2
Dash 2
Move, Profile Design, Fabric, Prologo, JCobb 1 each
Section divider

Pedals

Shimano 21
Speedplay 17
Look 3
Assioma 3
Garmin, Time, Keywin 1 each

Stay On Topic

promo logo