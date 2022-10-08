Cervélo Dominates The Hawaii Ironman World Championship 2022 Kona Bike Count

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Below, we have the Kona 2022 bike count combined days one and two data for bikes (brands with four or more represented), components, pedals, wheels (brands with 14 or more represented), and saddles (brands with more than 15, excluding OEM or unbranded).

Further down, we’ve got the data for the pro men—pulled out separately for the first time (thanks to the separate transition).

Once again, Cervélo reigns supreme, but for the first time we see Canyon upend Trek for the number-two spot. We also see DT Swiss grab the crown in the wheel count with an amazing jump in the count, and a few other surprises. Scroll down for the rest of the data on bikes, components, wheels, saddles, and more!

Ironman World Championship Kona 2022 Bike Count

Bikes

(at least 4) Cervelo 1033 Canyon 776 Trek 614 Specialized 378 Felt 274 Quintana Roo 265 Argon 18 231 Scott 224 BMC 194 Giant 154 Cube 93 Orbea 61 Cannondale 60 Liv 58 Ceepo 52 Ventum 46 Dimond 45 Pinarello 42 Fuji 27 Merida 19 Wilier 19 Parlee 18 Kuota 17 Ku 14 Airsteem 13 Stevens 13 Factor 13 Look 12 Guru 12 Colnago 12 Planet X 11 Boardman 10 Focus 10 Blue 9 Ridley 9 Garneau 8 Cipollini 6 Kestrel 6 Diamondback 4 Squad 4

Components

Shimano 3,516 SRAM 1150 Campagnolo 24

Wheels

(at least 14) DT Swiss 1498 Zipp 1187 ENVE 792 Bontrager 536 Reynolds 428 HED 421 Roval 383 Mavic 273 SwissSide 272 Vision 206 FLO 126 FFWD 108 Giant 106 Princeton 84 Profile Design 83 Cadex 66 Campagnolo 62 Hunt 42 Corima 40 Fulcrum 39 Reserve 35 Lightweight 29 Xentis 27 Rolf 14

Saddles

(over 15, excluding OEM/unbranded) ISM 1612 Fizik 610 Specialized 592 Bontrager 342 Selle Italia 332 Cobb 237 Prologo 233 Shimano/PRO 128 Gebiomized 101 Dash 71 SMP 56 Syncro 32 Fabric 32 Terry 17

Pedals

Shimano 1227 Look 1123 Garmin 857 Assioma 783 Speedplay 648 Powertap 84 Time 57

Pro Men’s Count

Bikes

Cervelo 101 Canyon 6 Giant 5 Trek 5 BMC 3 Scott 3 Argon 18 2 Dimond 2 Orbea 2 CADEX 2 Cube 1 Specialized 1 Pinarello 1 Quintana Roo 1 Ventum 1 Cipolilini 1 Merida 1 Felt 1

Aerobars

Drag2Zero 9 Integrated 7 Sync 6 51 Speedshop 4 Radsport 3 Tririg 2 Vision 2 Revolver 2 Profile Design, Wattshop, Intri, Aeron, Aerobar.Bike, First Wheel, Most, My Position Bike 1 each

Wheels

DT Swiss 18 CADEX 14 HED 10 Zipp 9 SwissSide 8 Princeton 5 Shimano 4 Ellevel 4 Aeron 4 FFWD 4 ENVE, Troika, Knight, Mavic, Parcours, Bontrager, Revo, Vision 2 each

Components

Shimano 31 SRAM 18

Front Hydration

XLAB 14 Integrated 9 Giant 2 Profile Design 2 Tririg, Arundel, Vision, Torhans 1 each

Rear Hydration

XLAB 20 Profile Design 8 Tririg, Vision, Intri, Elite, Arundel, Zipp, FSA 1 each

Saddles

Gebiomized 11 ISM 6 Bontrager 4 Selle Italia 4 Fizik 4 Giant 3 Specialized 3 Belcarra 2 Dash 2 Move, Profile Design, Fabric, Prologo, JCobb 1 each

Pedals