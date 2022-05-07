Become a Member

Ironman World Championship St. George Bike Count

Cervélo dominates once again, but this Ironman World Championship bike count was unique, including more than 80 road bikes with drop bars and a field like we’ve never seen before at a world champs.

For the first time in two-and-a-half years, we have results from an Ironman World Championship bike count. And for the first time ever, that count took place somewhere other than Kona, where triathlon industry reps have been counting frames, wheels, components, and more for the last 25 years. 

The (almost) annual count typically serves as a barometer of buying patterns among the athletes brands target most. This year’s count, however, is unique for more than just the location. Around half of the athletes competing in this world championship signed up for Ironman St. George before it was designated the world title race, and others earned their slot via a roll down system like we’ve never seen before. Over 440 athletes are actually doing their first Ironman ever. It might be hard to draw conclusions about the tip of the spear purchasers from these numbers, then, but we’ll try.

For the last 15 years, Cervélo has reigned supreme when it comes to frames, and the Toronto-based bike giant sits atop again for a 16th year. Here are the frames, wheels, components and aerobars that will be out on course on Saturday. 

RELATED: The Hottest New Gear in St. George

Bikes
Cervelo 664
Trek 350
Felt 269
Canyon 269
Specialized 264
QR 235
Argon 18 135
BMC 100
Giant/Liv 86
Cannondale 72
Scott 69
Ventum 42
Dimond 34
Orbea 31
Pinarello 28
Fuji 26
Ceepo 19
Cube 19
Kestrel 15
Parlee 14
Diamondback 13
Blue 11
Fessari 11
BH 10
Premier 8
Factor 8
Guru 8
Colnago 6
Willier 6
Kuota 5
Ku Cycles 5
Focus 4
Ridley 4
Litespeed 4
Merida 4
Garneau 3
TriRig 3
Storck 3
La Pierre 3
Avenger 3
Bianchi 3
Raleigh 3
Ribble 3
A2 2
Simplon 2
Lemond 2
Beyond 2
Jamis 2
Stevens, Serotta, Airstream, Lynskey, Aquilla, Cabal, 22, Token, 3T, DeRosa, Voss, Masi, Cinelli, Serk 1 (each)
Wheels (individual)
Zipp 1394
ENVE 559
HED 458
DT Swiss 436
Reynolds 366
Bontrager 357
Mavic 299
Roval 262
FLO 149
Shimano 136
Vision 132
Unbranded alloy 145
Unbranded carbon 91
Profile Design 80
Swiss Side 75
Giant 69
Felt 65
Oval 38
Rolf 35
Princeton 32
FFWD 32
Fulcrum 30
Easton 29
Lightweight 24
Reserve 20
Boyd 19
Corima 19
American Classic 16
SRAM 14
Campagnolo 14
Xentis 14
Cadex 13
Hunt 12
EDCO 9
Novatec 8
Knight 7
Black Inc. 7
Williams 6
i9 4
Airstream 2
3T, Token 1 (each)
Groupsets
Shimano electric 1343
Shimano mechanical 958
SRAM electric 468
SRAM mechanical 129
Campagnolo mechanical 11
Campagnolo electric 2
Pedals
Shimano 872
LOOK 646
Garmin 476
Speedplay 368
Assioma 253
PowerTap 96
Time 31
Aerobars
Profile Design 658
Other/unbranded 405
Bontrager 230
Canyon 190
Cervelo 188
3T 173
Zipp 161
Felt/Devox 135
Specialized 119
Drop (road) bars 118
51 Speedshop 100
Vision 72
Argon 18 69
Giant/Liv 46
Drag2Zero 39
TriRig 29
Aero Coach 28
Sync 23
Ventum 16
HED 15
Syntace 15
Deda 9
P.R.O. 5

It takes a lot of people to make this count possible at each Ironman World Championship. Triathlete would like to thank employees from Quintana RooCervéloShimanoSRAM/ZippENVE and ROTOR for making this most unique bike count happen.

