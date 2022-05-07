Ironman World Championship St. George Bike Count
Cervélo dominates once again, but this Ironman World Championship bike count was unique, including more than 80 road bikes with drop bars and a field like we’ve never seen before at a world champs.
For the first time in two-and-a-half years, we have results from an Ironman World Championship bike count. And for the first time ever, that count took place somewhere other than Kona, where triathlon industry reps have been counting frames, wheels, components, and more for the last 25 years.
The (almost) annual count typically serves as a barometer of buying patterns among the athletes brands target most. This year’s count, however, is unique for more than just the location. Around half of the athletes competing in this world championship signed up for Ironman St. George before it was designated the world title race, and others earned their slot via a roll down system like we’ve never seen before. Over 440 athletes are actually doing their first Ironman ever. It might be hard to draw conclusions about the tip of the spear purchasers from these numbers, then, but we’ll try.
For the last 15 years, Cervélo has reigned supreme when it comes to frames, and the Toronto-based bike giant sits atop again for a 16th year. Here are the frames, wheels, components and aerobars that will be out on course on Saturday.
|Bikes
|Cervelo
|664
|Trek
|350
|Felt
|269
|Canyon
|269
|Specialized
|264
|QR
|235
|Argon 18
|135
|BMC
|100
|Giant/Liv
|86
|Cannondale
|72
|Scott
|69
|Ventum
|42
|Dimond
|34
|Orbea
|31
|Pinarello
|28
|Fuji
|26
|Ceepo
|19
|Cube
|19
|Kestrel
|15
|Parlee
|14
|Diamondback
|13
|Blue
|11
|Fessari
|11
|BH
|10
|Premier
|8
|Factor
|8
|Guru
|8
|Colnago
|6
|Willier
|6
|Kuota
|5
|Ku Cycles
|5
|Focus
|4
|Ridley
|4
|Litespeed
|4
|Merida
|4
|Garneau
|3
|TriRig
|3
|Storck
|3
|La Pierre
|3
|Avenger
|3
|Bianchi
|3
|Raleigh
|3
|Ribble
|3
|A2
|2
|Simplon
|2
|Lemond
|2
|Beyond
|2
|Jamis
|2
|Stevens, Serotta, Airstream, Lynskey, Aquilla, Cabal, 22, Token, 3T, DeRosa, Voss, Masi, Cinelli, Serk
|1 (each)
|Wheels (individual)
|Zipp
|1394
|ENVE
|559
|HED
|458
|DT Swiss
|436
|Reynolds
|366
|Bontrager
|357
|Mavic
|299
|Roval
|262
|FLO
|149
|Shimano
|136
|Vision
|132
|Unbranded alloy
|145
|Unbranded carbon
|91
|Profile Design
|80
|Swiss Side
|75
|Giant
|69
|Felt
|65
|Oval
|38
|Rolf
|35
|Princeton
|32
|FFWD
|32
|Fulcrum
|30
|Easton
|29
|Lightweight
|24
|Reserve
|20
|Boyd
|19
|Corima
|19
|American Classic
|16
|SRAM
|14
|Campagnolo
|14
|Xentis
|14
|Cadex
|13
|Hunt
|12
|EDCO
|9
|Novatec
|8
|Knight
|7
|Black Inc.
|7
|Williams
|6
|i9
|4
|Airstream
|2
|3T, Token
|1 (each)
|Groupsets
|Shimano electric
|1343
|Shimano mechanical
|958
|SRAM electric
|468
|SRAM mechanical
|129
|Campagnolo mechanical
|11
|Campagnolo electric
|2
|Pedals
|Shimano
|872
|LOOK
|646
|Garmin
|476
|Speedplay
|368
|Assioma
|253
|PowerTap
|96
|Time
|31
|Aerobars
|Profile Design
|658
|Other/unbranded
|405
|Bontrager
|230
|Canyon
|190
|Cervelo
|188
|3T
|173
|Zipp
|161
|Felt/Devox
|135
|Specialized
|119
|Drop (road) bars
|118
|51 Speedshop
|100
|Vision
|72
|Argon 18
|69
|Giant/Liv
|46
|Drag2Zero
|39
|TriRig
|29
|Aero Coach
|28
|Sync
|23
|Ventum
|16
|HED
|15
|Syntace
|15
|Deda
|9
|P.R.O.
|5
It takes a lot of people to make this count possible at each Ironman World Championship. Triathlete would like to thank employees from Quintana Roo, Cervélo, Shimano, SRAM/Zipp, ENVE and ROTOR for making this most unique bike count happen.