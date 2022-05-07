Ironman World Championship St. George Bike Count

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

For the first time in two-and-a-half years, we have results from an Ironman World Championship bike count. And for the first time ever, that count took place somewhere other than Kona, where triathlon industry reps have been counting frames, wheels, components, and more for the last 25 years.

The (almost) annual count typically serves as a barometer of buying patterns among the athletes brands target most. This year’s count, however, is unique for more than just the location. Around half of the athletes competing in this world championship signed up for Ironman St. George before it was designated the world title race, and others earned their slot via a roll down system like we’ve never seen before. Over 440 athletes are actually doing their first Ironman ever. It might be hard to draw conclusions about the tip of the spear purchasers from these numbers, then, but we’ll try.

For the last 15 years, Cervélo has reigned supreme when it comes to frames, and the Toronto-based bike giant sits atop again for a 16th year. Here are the frames, wheels, components and aerobars that will be out on course on Saturday.

RELATED: The Hottest New Gear in St. George

Bikes Cervelo 664 Trek 350 Felt 269 Canyon 269 Specialized 264 QR 235 Argon 18 135 BMC 100 Giant/Liv 86 Cannondale 72 Scott 69 Ventum 42 Dimond 34 Orbea 31 Pinarello 28 Fuji 26 Ceepo 19 Cube 19 Kestrel 15 Parlee 14 Diamondback 13 Blue 11 Fessari 11 BH 10 Premier 8 Factor 8 Guru 8 Colnago 6 Willier 6 Kuota 5 Ku Cycles 5 Focus 4 Ridley 4 Litespeed 4 Merida 4 Garneau 3 TriRig 3 Storck 3 La Pierre 3 Avenger 3 Bianchi 3 Raleigh 3 Ribble 3 A2 2 Simplon 2 Lemond 2 Beyond 2 Jamis 2 Stevens, Serotta, Airstream, Lynskey, Aquilla, Cabal, 22, Token, 3T, DeRosa, Voss, Masi, Cinelli, Serk 1 (each)

Wheels (individual) Zipp 1394 ENVE 559 HED 458 DT Swiss 436 Reynolds 366 Bontrager 357 Mavic 299 Roval 262 FLO 149 Shimano 136 Vision 132 Unbranded alloy 145 Unbranded carbon 91 Profile Design 80 Swiss Side 75 Giant 69 Felt 65 Oval 38 Rolf 35 Princeton 32 FFWD 32 Fulcrum 30 Easton 29 Lightweight 24 Reserve 20 Boyd 19 Corima 19 American Classic 16 SRAM 14 Campagnolo 14 Xentis 14 Cadex 13 Hunt 12 EDCO 9 Novatec 8 Knight 7 Black Inc. 7 Williams 6 i9 4 Airstream 2 3T, Token 1 (each)

Groupsets Shimano electric 1343 Shimano mechanical 958 SRAM electric 468 SRAM mechanical 129 Campagnolo mechanical 11 Campagnolo electric 2

Pedals Shimano 872 LOOK 646 Garmin 476 Speedplay 368 Assioma 253 PowerTap 96 Time 31

Aerobars Profile Design 658 Other/unbranded 405 Bontrager 230 Canyon 190 Cervelo 188 3T 173 Zipp 161 Felt/Devox 135 Specialized 119 Drop (road) bars 118 51 Speedshop 100 Vision 72 Argon 18 69 Giant/Liv 46 Drag2Zero 39 TriRig 29 Aero Coach 28 Sync 23 Ventum 16 HED 15 Syntace 15 Deda 9 P.R.O. 5

It takes a lot of people to make this count possible at each Ironman World Championship. Triathlete would like to thank employees from Quintana Roo, Cervélo, Shimano, SRAM/Zipp, ENVE and ROTOR for making this most unique bike count happen.