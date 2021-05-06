The Best Triathlon Bags of 2021

No one has more stuff than triathletes. We need to be able to swim, bike, run, and do all of the other little things that make us faster and keep us from getting injured—and that’s just in the first few days of a training week! With all of those activities and all of that gear, a good transition bag can make all of the difference in the world. Sure, on race day, it’s great to be organized and have a spot for everything, but it can also mean the difference between remembering every single little bit you need and riding into T2 only to find one running shoe waiting for you. Even when you’re not racing, the best transition bag for you can help keep everything organized and dry as you go about your training day.

What makes a good transition bag? We base the ratings for our best transition bags of 2021 list off the following criteria: size, value, comfort, organization, suspension, and amount of features.

CRITERIA DESCRIPTION Size Measured in liters. For a quick reference: A usual daypack backpack is 20-30 liters, a backpacking bag for one to two nights is 30-45L, and a big multi-day backpack will be 50-70L. Value Here we look at the value of the bag from 1-5 when looking at the capacity, features, and construction—not just a simple list of prices from low to high. Comfort This 1-5 rating looks at how comfortable the bag is when filled with triathlon gear at half to full capacity. Here we look at the back padding, the shape of the bag, and overall wearability. Organization Not every bag is built for hardcore organization. Some transition bags have a tiny little place for every little thing; some are a cavernous black hole. Think carefully about which you actually prefer. Here, 1 is more open space, less organization, while 5 is lots of little pockets/sections/dividers. Suspension Slightly different than overall comfort, this 1-5 rating looks at how well the bag disperses the load on your body when worn at near full capacity. Here we look at strap shape, number of straps (chest, hip, etc.), and suspension adjustability. Features This is the bells-and-whistles rating from 1-5. The more little gadgets and tri-specific details the higher this will be.

Editor’s Note: While the gear below was loaned out by the brands represented, all choices were selected independently by the tester without any promotional consideration or brand input. Also, unlike other “best transition bag review” websites, our testers actually wear and try the gear ourselves—no glancing at spec sheets and rewording marketing terms! For more on how we review gear, click here.

Blueseventy Helix Bag | $150

Size 57L Overall ★ ★ ★ ★ Value ★ ★ ★ Comfort ★ ★ ★ Organization ★ ★ ★ Suspension ★ ★ ★ ★ Features ★ ★ ★ ★

Blueseventy went to the drawing board in search of the best possible transition bag. The result is the 57L Helix, with organizational details, a backpack-to-duffle-bag option, and durable and water-resistant fabric. With so many other options featuring some strong color ways, testers loved the sleek and simple look of this option. The bag features dedicated spots for a helmet and wet gear, and there’s a handy hardtop section to protect sunglasses and essentials. It’s a small feature, but something you’ll appreciate when fumbling around in transition trying to keep it all together and keep track of everything. We had a male and female test this bag, and the bag fit the male well but the petite female found the length to be too long. It’s a solid back for traveling and taking to races, but if you’re looking for an option that can double for everyday use this one would be a bit much. The main compartment is huge and comes with additional bags to aid in organization. Some will love this, while others will prefer integrated organization.

Decathlon Aptonia Triathlon Transition Bag | $65

Size 35L Overall ★ ★ ★ ★ Value ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Comfort ★ ★ ★ ★ Organization ★ ★ ★ Suspension ★ ★ ★ ★ Features ★ ★ ★

The world’s largest affordable bicycle retailer Decathlon now has a North American presence and that’s great news for triathletes looking for more affordable gear. The price point of this bag (about half of any other option) puts this bag in a class of its own. That makes it hard to compare to the others. It’s more affordable, but definitely lacks in the overall materials and quality in the other bags in this list. But if you’re just getting started in triathlon or on a tight budget, you really can’t beat $65. Testers loved that you can detach the bottom compartment for swim gear. The bag is fully sufficient whether you choose to reattach that portion or not. There’s a handy interior triathlon gear checklist, a large main compartment, and a clever top hook for hanging in transition or around the house. The main downside of this bag is that the quality of materials is mediocre, but that’s to be expected. The main pocket for holding essentials like a cell phone, wallet, and keys is a bit too small to actually hold all of those items. The other major bummer is that it’s often out of stock—if you want this bag and you see it in stock, grab it.

Zone3 Transition Bag | $125

Size 40L Overall ★ ★ ★ Value ★ ★ ★ ★ Comfort ★ ★ ★ Organization ★ ★ ★ ★ Suspension ★ ★ ★ Features ★ ★ ★

This simple option (also available in all black) has a unique rectangular profile. Designed with three separate compartments made specifically for swim, bike, and run, the 40L size puts it in the middle of the transition bag size spectrum. Everything about this bag is premium. The materials are sleek and high-end, the pads on the straps are super comfortable, and there’s a durable material on the bottom that guarantees you won’t wear any holes into the bag over time. We don’t love the boxy design—it’s a taste preference that others may find appealing. We like that it has a helmet compartment, but it’s a little clunky to actually use. And finally, the huge openings make things easy to access but they aren’t the easiest to get closed, which is something that could be a pain when you’re in a hurry in transition.

Huub TT Bag | $130

Size 40L Overall ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Value ★ ★ ★ ★ Comfort ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Organization ★ ★ ★ ★ Suspension ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Features ★ ★ ★ ★

This 40L bag comes with a hidden mesh helmet section that can be zipped away when not in use, wet and dry compartments, and expandable side pockets for drinks. Despite its large capacity, the design and sleek look make it the perfect bag if you’re looking for something that can easily transition (get it?) in and out of everyday life. Of all the bags we tested, this one had by far the most high-quality everything. It features a true backpack design and doesn’t try to double as a duffle. This is something we liked, but if you’re looking for a side-carrying bag then you’ll prefer another option. The pockets are plentiful (without being overwhelming) and in the perfect spots. If you like to lay your transition bag flat and open it entirely up, this won’t work for you. It only features the traditional backpack-style entry. The main two compartments are huge, but the third is fairly small. If you insist on separating swim, bike, and run gear you might be disappointed. Overall this was one of our favorite options and have full confidence, thanks to its quality, that it will last for years to come.

Zoot Sports Ultra Tri Bag | $150

Size 42L Overall ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Value ★ ★ ★ ★ Comfort ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Organization ★ ★ ★ ★ Suspension ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Features ★ ★ ★ ★

This brand-new 42L transition bag from Zoot includes an EVA molded helmet protective compartment, a substantial removable wet/dirty laundry bag, and a lay-flat design. Zoot has spent the last couple of years getting back to its triathlon roots and thoughtfully crafting new apparel and gear (read our review of the Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit here.) This bag features a full-on Big Island vibe, including unique green interior fabric and a Kona patch on the outside. The materials, including the zippers and durable nylon canvas fabric, are very high-end. We really liked the easy-to-reach waterproof essentials pockets for keeping things like keys and a cell phone safe. Most of the items in the bag will only be reachable when the bag is lying flat. This one was another one that worked very well for medium to larger athletes, but was a bit much for a petite frame.

Synergy Triathlon Transition Bag | $100

Size 40L Overall ★ ★ ★ Value ★ ★ ★ ★ Comfort ★ ★ ★ Organization ★ ★ ★ ★ Suspension ★ ★ ★ ★ Features ★ ★ ★

This 40L option from wetsuit brand Synergy offers a lot of punch for its $100 price tag. Included are several smaller pockets and a main center compartment that’s large and has removable dividers and a race checklist. We really love the flexibility that the two-piece carabiner and front straps allow when bringing along various accessories. There are several well-placed pockets throughout the bag, but unfortunately we found them to be a tad too specific in their designated use and were often too small in practice. The straps are extra long, making the shortest options still too long for smaller athletes. Overall the bag does what it promises and is a great middle-of-the-road option for athletes who want to upgrade to a transition bag but won’t want to completely break the bank.

Orca Transition Bag | $150

Size 70L Overall ★ ★ ★ Value ★ ★ ★ ★ Comfort ★ ★ ★ Organization ★ ★ ★ ★ Suspension ★ ★ ★ Features ★ ★ ★ ★

This 70L transition bag has space for everything you could ever imagine. Made with a 100% polyester main body and 100% nylon side panels, it’s a durable option with wet and dry compartments. If you’re looking for a bag that can handle all of your travel essentials and also double as a transition bag, this could be a good option. There’s a nice hard-shell integrated helmet pouch (also nice for traveling). We really liked the clever side zipper with integrated mesh pockets to keep keys, wallet, and phone organized and accessible. The upside of this bag (its size) could also be its biggest downside. If you’re not wanting and needing something that fits a ton, this bag will be too big for you.