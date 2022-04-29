Ask A Gear Guru: What Are The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Triathletes?

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Being a mom is hard. Being a tri mom is even harder. How could you possible repay that mom or women of influence in your life for all that she’s done—all while swimming, biking, and running too? We’ve got a few ideas to start.

And I know you’re thinking, but Chris, you’re a dude, what do you know about what women want? Don’t worry, I asked the experts. Below we’ve collected a long list of potential Mother’s Day triathlon gifts tested and recommended by female triathletes. Now you can finally make a small repayment to that mom who is doing more than ever to keep life from unraveling during this time of need.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Likes To Run In Style

Maloja Silberblattm. Run Shorts

$130, maloja.com

Don’t let the complicated name fool you, Maloja is simply the most luxurious running brand on the planet—in fact, they make Lululemon look like the bargain bin. Price aside, this new collection of spring colors from Maloja highlights some very technical gear with inner pants, side pockets big enough for your smartphone, and even a huge mesh pocket in the back for food or a light outer garment. Testers loved the details, like the piping and pleated seams, and their light weight will get even better as the temperatures rise this summer. This is the exact gift a mom might never treat herself with, but that will surely show your appreciation.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Loves To Ride

Velocio Women’s Luxe Bib Short

$280, velocio.cc



This pair of ultra-premium bib shorts took top honors in our spring cycling clothing roundup a few weeks ago, so it’s making an encore appearance in our Mother’s Day gift guide as well. Earning a 5/5 in both overall comfort and durability, our tester loved the “FlyFree” feature that helps with on-the-road bathroom breaks. This is a “high-end, performance-oriented pair of bib shorts that are extremely comfortable and can be worn in the saddle for hours. Intelligently designed with the female rider in mind,” said managing editor, Emma-Kate Lidbury.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Carries Everything

BUFF Pack Speed Cap

$30, buffusa.com

You know this mom: She’s got a million-plus things in her bag for every possible contingency. Need a snack? Here’s one. Hands need cleaning? Got it. A packable run cap from BUFF—yes, the same brand that makes the multifunctional headwear we’ve loved to use as masks—is the perfect gift for a mom who always seems to have it all at the right moment. This lightweight running cap balls up small enough to fit in a hip pack or maybe even a larger short pocket and is ideal for conditions that go from overcast to sunny or from nice to pouring rain. With a huge selection of wild (and mild) colors, there’s a good chance you’ll hit the mark on style.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who’s Always On Her Feet

Swiftwick ASPIRE Twelve Compression Socks

$30, Swiftwick.com



All moms run around like crazy, but tri-moms run around like crazy and then go out for crazy runs. A good pair of compression socks not only does wonders for those preplanned runs out on the roads and trails, but also for those unplanned runs chasing down the kids who have been bottled up inside for too long. Swiftwick’s lightweight ASPIRE Twelve compression socks work great for both.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Keeps Track of Everything

Coros Pace 2

$200, coros.com

This GPS smartwatch has been a Triathlete staff favorite for years. Why? Because it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, it tracks pools swims, open-water swims, bike rides, runs (with power), and full-on triathlon events. Better yet, it’s one of the lightest smartwatches on the market at 29 grams, and it fits smaller wrists super well with its slim profile. the Pace 2 also sees near-constant big firmware updates, so the watch she gets now could be even better in a year or two—that’s just about the opposite of most other tech gifts you could give her.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Runs In The Dark

Amphipod Xinglet Optic Beam Rechargeable Safety Vest

$60, Rei.com



Despite a shocking dearth of LED vest options online, there are tons of moms—working or not—who can only find time to run in the early morning hours or after the sun sets. This super lightweight USB-rechargeable vest uses a bright green 360-degree beam and reflective accents to light up like a Christmas tree with either solid or flashing modes. Adjustable for a wide range of sizes, this vest takes roughly 1.5 hours to fully charge, but lasts for five hours on flash or three hours on solid—so you could take this out for even a long ride or a run. As quiet streets get darker and quieter and runners grow less expected by cars, this unconventional vest is just the ticket for keeping any tri-mom safe.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Likes Cool Mugs

Camelback Horizon 20-ounce Tumbler

$25, Moosejaw.com



Most moms can’t live without a good beverage mug, so make sure she has the best. Camelback’s new Horizon line of drinkware is double-walled, vacuum-sealed stainless steel—like so many mugs these days—but these mugs are also powder coated to keep the finish intact and the taste less steel-y. Available in five very cool matte colors, Camelback has tumbler versions from 12-ounce to 30-ounce alongside a new 10-ounce rocks tumbler and a 12-ounce wine tumbler for more adult beverages. They’ve even got a wine bottle-shaped 25-ounce bottle that can take enough for two.