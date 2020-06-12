Father’s Day is coming up fast, and while there are lots of options for gifts, the timing of this year’s dad’s day coincides with a particularly odd moment in an already weird year. It’s safe to say that triathletes are still running more than they have been (maybe more than they should) and that the typical training grounds have become a little more fraught with issues. As such, we’ve compiled a big collection of pandemic-appropriate training gear that might be a little more outside the box than your standard gift list. The good news here is that when everything stabilizes (notice, I didn’t say, “gets back to normal”), the best pandemic father’s day gift for your triathlete dad will still be great.

Best Father’s Day Gift for A Triathlete Over $200

On Course Goggles

$250, Oncoursegoggles.com

Two hundred and fifty bucks for goggles?? Yep, even though these eclipse the already not-cheap heads-up display FORM goggles that we already know and love, there’s something to be said for basically omnipotent open-water navigation. As pools kind-of-sort-of open up and lane reservations become not only A Thing, but a very crowded and annoying Thing, the open water should be more inviting than ever. As temperatures rise, triathletes will inevitably start doing something they should have been doing all along: swimming in the open water. With the amazing tech inside, you can set a waypoint by simply clicking a button on this well-fitting pair of goggles and it’ll display—via a small LED above each eye—whether you’re on track or not. It’s impossible to overstate how crucial proper sighting is during a race, but it also makes a huge difference when training. Imagine swimming in straight lines and sighting less as you get ready for race season and then crushing the swim course when the gun finally gets to go off with the help of this crazy technology.

Best Father’s Day Gifts for A Triathlete Over $100

Garmin Varia RVR315 Rearview Radar

$150, Amazon.com

While you can check out Velonews’ full review of the taillight-equipped version of this handy rear-threat detector, the TL;DR is that this tiny device acts as eyes in the back of your head to alert you—via a compatible Garmin edge or the smartphone app—when someone gets too close or is coming too fast. With seven hours of battery life and a very small footprint on your seatpost/seat tube, the Varia can detect cars from up to 140 meters away, giving you ample warning to hug the side of the road or increase your awareness. Think of this as a good way to ensure dad comes back after every ride.

Best Father’s Day Gifts for A Triathlete Under $100

Under Armour Men’s Com UA RUSH Run Stamina Tights

As you probably noticed, your tri dad has been running more than before—no it’s not just to get out of the house, it’s also the easiest and safest way to train for tri during these crazy times. These new tights from Under Armour have mineral-infused fabric to help reflect energy back to your muscles as you run or recover, according to the brand. We’ve loved the midweight tights as a fantastic post-run compression option, and we’ve undoubtedly dodged injury with their help. Little extras like a phone-sized rear zip pocket and reflective accents mean you can hit the road with these and still be safe and in reach.

Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Tee

It’s no surprise that Tracksmith has made yet another appearance on one of our gift lists—their stuff is just that good. This classic-looking, but actually super tech-y, tee is a great solution for any dad whose favorite run t-shirt is a faded neon pink one from the Bud Light Triathlon Series in 1984. You’ll not only be helping dad stay cooler with this heirloom-level item from Tracksmith, but you’ll also be making it easier to go out on runs with him and not have to hide from embarrassment. Sure nostalgia’s great, but trust us, this tee will feel much much better, memories notwithstanding.

Best Father’s Day Gifts for A Triathlete Under $50

Picky Bars Frontlines Support Bundle

$48, Pickybars.com

It almost goes without saying that Picky Bars—founded by former pro triathlete husband and former pro runner wife duo Jesse Thomas and Lauren Fleshman—are high on the Thoughtful Ingredient Scale. Everything in their line is gluten free, non GMO, soy free, and dairy free. Not only that, but their stuff is pretty tasty. This season Picky is offering a Frontlines Support Bundle that includes six of their delicious and nutritious single-serve oatmeal cups, and a variety of 16 bars. The best part about this package is that it’s heavily discounted in an effort to help feed anyone who is coping with COVID-19 on the frontlines. So even if you’re not battling as a first responder right now, you can still grab a great package for dad by a brand who cares.

Camelbak Flash Belt

$40, Roadrunnersports.com

With public water fountains either out of commission or just not such a great idea right now, bringing your hydration along with you as you run is more important than ever. You don’t have to be an ultrarunner or doing a super long long run to need fluids as you go, and the new Flash Belt from CamelBak is both accessible and a manageable load for anyone not used to self-supporting on fluids. With a 17-ounce insulated bottle for hydration, a wide adjustable waist buckle, and a large zippered pocket—big enough for a smartphone and/or hand sanitizer—dad will stay hydrated and safe.

Injinji Liner+Runner Sock

$24, Injinji.com

Even though it seems counterintuitive as temperatures start to climb, Injinji’s double-layered Liner+Runner sock combo actually helps prevent blisters caused by uneven terrain on hot trails. By combining their toe-splay design that houses each toe in a little cocoon—like gloves for your hands as opposed to mittens—and a lightweight liner, this unconventional setup does a great job of providing cushioning, moisture management, and of course a blister-free ride. If you’re going to get dad socks for Father’s Day, get him something weird that he’ll actually enjoy.