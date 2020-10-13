Amazon Prime Day may be later than usual this year, but the retail giant is making up for it with big savings. Over the next 48 hours, Amazon will release discounts on thousands of items on its site, making it an ideal time for Prime members to upgrade gear and stock up on necessities for training and racing. We’ll be updating this page throughout the sale with the best Amazon Prime Day deals for triathletes – be sure to check back often!

Amazon Prime Day Deals for Triathletes

Garmin GPS Units and Smartwatches

Prime Day: Up to 48 percent off MSRP

Garmin’s multisport unit, the Forerunner 735XT, is offered at $169.99 (marked down from $238.99), while its Varia cycling radar/alert system is only $119.99 (regularly $199.99). Those looking for round-the-clock monitoring will want to snag the vivoactive 4, which is listed at a 43 percent discount (MSRP $349.99, Prime Day $199.99).

Fit Simplify Resistance Bands

MSRP: $23.95

Prime Day: $16.95

If you’re building your quarantine home gym, you can’t go wrong with resistance bands, which can be used for everything from running activation drills to strength moves for a stronger swim.

Allen Sports Bike Racks

Prime Day: 20 percent off MSRP

Tired of taking apart your bike every time you load it in the car? Fit your bike (and your training buddies’ bikes, too, if you want) by choosing a configuration from Allen Bikes. Options available include hitch mount and trunk racks for two to five bikes.

Lock Laces

MSRP: $7.95

Prime Day: $5.66

Lock Laces seem to appear in Prime Day deals every year, and for good reason – the elastic laces are popular with runners and triathletes for easy-on running shoes (a must in T2 at races). This cheap addition to your tri gear can shave seconds off your overall finishing time.

Polar Watches & Heart Rate Monitors

Prime Day: Up to 20 percent off MSRP

Whether you’re looking to check out the new, softer optical heart rate strap with Bluetooth and ANT+ (marked down to $63.96 from $79.95) or upgrade your GPS to a Polar Vantage 2 (offered at $262.56 from $279.95), discounts on Polar products can be an enticing incentive to invest in new technology.

Speedo Men’s Swimsuits

MSRP: $48.00

Prime Day: $32.82

Get some funky trunks for swim workouts with this 20 percent off deal on a variety of men’s swim jammers.

Allen Sports Premier Aluminum 1-Child Jogger

MSRP: $279.99

Prime Day: $224.00

Sales on new jogging strollers are rare, so if you’ve been looking to take the kids along for the run, bag this lightweight jogging stroller while you can.

TriSeven Aero 50 Cycling Frame Bag

MSRP: $34.99

Prime Day: $27.99

Stash a spare tube, CO2, cell phone, wallet, gels, and more in this frame-mounted bike bag that stores all your long-ride essentials.

Arena Powerfin Hook Swim Training Fins

MSRP: $34.00

Prime Day: $24.00

Stop borrowing fins from the pool’s lost-and-found bin and buy your own pair. This set from Arena will be a new favorite in your swim training toolkit.

MASVIS Bike Roller Trainer

MSRP: $169.99

Prime Day: $135.99

If you get bored on the trainer, mix up your indoor cycling routine with rollers. This set, on 20 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day, is a good way to train balance, handling, and cycling core strength.

Vega Sport Hydrator Electrolyte Powder

MSRP: $29.99

Prime Day: $13.99

If you’ve been wanting to give the Vega sport nutrition line a try (or stock up on your Vega favorites), Amazon Prime Day offers an opportunity to get their products at deep discount. In addition to their electrolyte drink powder, Vega’s popular plant-based protein powders are also on sale for Prime Day.

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller

MSRP: $199.00

Prime Day: $159.20

Take your foam rolling to the next level with this recovery tool, which adds three levels of vibrating power to help increase circulation and reduce muscle soreness.

Stream2Sea Sunscreen Products

Prime Day: Up to 25 percent off

Choosing biodegradable sunscreen that is safe for both humans and marine life is important for open-water swims. But these sunscreens can also be expensive, making this Prime Day deal a must-buy for people who regularly swim in fresh or saltwater and want to stock up on sun protection.

New Balance Running Shoes

Prime Day: Up to 40 percent off

If you’re a New Balance devotee, check their Amazon store to see if your style and size are on sale. Some favorites are marked down significantly, such as the Fresh Foam Beacon 2, listed at $64.99 on Prime Day (MSRP $119.95)

Baleaf Athletic Wear

Prime Day: Up to 40 percent off

Workout staples like running shorts, tech tees, cycling jerseys and sports bras can be found for under $20 in various lightning sales of Baleaf apparel throughout the Prime Day schedule. Be warned – they go quickly, so stay tuned to the “Lightning Deals” page and have your trigger – er, mouse finger ready.

SonicX Professional Percussion Massage Gun

MSRP: $219.00

Prime Day: $149.99

If you’ve been wanting to get a percussion massager to jackhammer tight muscles into submission, a 25 percent off Prime Day discount plus a $15 coupon combine to make the SonicX massage gun a solid deal.

Lanney Hands-Free Running Dog Leash

MSRP: $26.99

Prime Day: $17.59

This hands-free, shock-absorbing leash makes it fun to take your furry best friend on runs. Bonus: It’s got a waist pack for a phone, keys, gels, and more.

Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 Swim Goggles

MSRP: $15.99

Prime Day: $12.70

Whether your current pair is leaking or you need a spare pair, buying goggles is always a good idea during a triathlon shopping spree – especially when they’re 20 percent off.